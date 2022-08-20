Bundesliga: Anthony Modeste scores first goal for Borussia Dortmund

Hertha Berlin 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

(Modeste 32')

Olympiastadion, Berlin

Anthony Modeste opened his Bundesliga account for Borussia Dortmund with a trademark header in a narrow win over Hertha Berlin.

Modeste was signed from Cologne in August as a replacement for fellow new signing Sebastian Haller after the forward was diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumor during preseason.

After struggling to make in impact his two matches for BVB, Modeste lept highest to meet Salih Özcan's cross from the right and power the ball past Oliver Christensen and celebrated by jumping into the arms of his head coach Edin Terzic.

In a game of few chances Stevan Jovetic came close to equalizing for Hertha, when the substitute was set free by Chidera Ejuke only to see his shot parried by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Marco Richter, himself playing in his first match since returning from recovering from a testicular tumor, came closest for the hosts 10 minutes from the end of the match as his powerful drive from 25-yards was tipped onto the crossbar by Kobel.

But Dortmund held on for an important win after last week's dramatic defeat to Werder Bremen.