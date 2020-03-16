Bundesliga and coronavirus: 'Only ghost games can keep clubs in business'

The Bundesliga will be suspended until at least April 2, German Football League (DFL) chief executive Christian Seifert has confirmed, warning that 'ghost games' could be the only way to protect some clubs from financial ruin.

Seifert faced the press on Monday following DFL talks that confirmed Friday's decision to postpone the league due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and had a sober message about the economic impact it could have on German football and businesses that rely on the continuation of the Bundesliga.

"The league doesn't expect to return on April 3," Seifert said. "Nobody can say when, and if, we can continue. I am aware that football is viewed a billion-dollar business. But at the centre of it all is the game itself, and the 56,000 jobs dependent on it every match day. Without sponsorship and TV income, those jobs and the very existence of clubs is in danger. We have to find solutions to continue our business."

Further discussions will take place on March 30, Seifert confirmed.

