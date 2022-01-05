Bundesliga analysis: How to finish in the top four this season

Unlike some other competitions in Europe, the Bundesliga usually has an interesting fight for the top four spots.

It tends to go down to the wire with a cycle of similar teams taking turns to finish in the top four and reach the Champions League.

Outside of Bayern Munich at the top and probably Borussia Dortmund in second, there is a possibility of two new clubs breaking into the top sports, with a potentially intriguing second half the season beginning on Friday.

Philosophy, pressing style and formation

The fourth-place finishers from the last three seasons - Wolfsburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen - all had a football philosophy focused on counter-attacking rather than playing out from the back in a more possession-based way.

It is noteworthy that two of the coaches from these teams, Oliver Glasner and Marco Rose, came from Red Bull football backgrounds.

To initiate their counter attacks, all three teams had a similar pressing approach, including pressing cues or triggers (a sign for the team to press the opponent), pressing direction and marking style. Over the majority of the games, these teams used a 4-2-3-1 formation in all phases of play.



Red circles show man-marking within this formation

These similarities hint at which teams are best placed to break into the Champions League places this season.

Gerardo Seoane's season

Leverkusen seem like the obvious choice but having not finished in the top four since the 2018/19 season, and having fallen off dramatically at the end of 2019/20 campaign, the club have been out of contention for longer than expected.

They're currently fourth and are still finding their rhythm under a new coach. Gerardo Seoane's playing style shares the biggest similarities to the former fourth-placed teams, including the aforementioned 4-2-3-1 formation.

Within this structure, they aim to isolate their opponents on the wing, creating a one-on-one marking style which forces high-ball wins and dangerous counter attacks. Additionally, Leverkusen's individual quality mixed with speed and agility make them an entertaining side.



Leverkusen force opponents wide

New stadium success for Streich?

Third-placed Freiburg, who were the last team to be defeated this season on Matchday 11, are also in contention. A reason for Freiburg's successes and why they can continue to improve is their consistency and continuity under coach Christian Streich.

They usually change between two formations, a 3-4-3 and the 4-2-3-1, which seems to be a key factor when it comes to getting close to Champions League football in the Bundesliga.

Freiburg are less aggressive in their pressing style but favour counter attacks more than a possession-based approach. Within their selected formation they also try to force the opponent wide and put pressure on them in wide areas. Instead of winning the ball high up the field, they're more focused on defending deeper and have more space to counter afterwards.

Christian Streich's Freiburg defend deeper.

Hoeness gives Hoffenheim hope

Fifth-placed Hoffenheim have been the unexpected contenders this season, performing well for the first time since the 2017/18 season. In comparison to Freiburg and Leverkusen they're working in a slightly different set up, with coach Sebastian Hoeness sticking to a back three/five in and out of possession.

Hoffenheim are well set up for dangerous counter attacks too, but are creating more within a structured and organized build-up play. They are utilizing three wide centre backs and one pivot player to pass the ball into higher areas of the pitch.

Their direct attacking style is supported by their wingbacks. In possession they're adding width as well as depth to their game by occupying higher positions. From this structure, they're generating a lot of breakthroughs which often lead to promising chances after high and low crosses.

Hoffenheim's diamond represents their passing angles

Of all the teams vying for the top four, Hoeness' Hoffenheim are the furthest away in terms of style than the sides that have finished fourth in previous years.

Nevertheless, the trend continues that a certain football philosophy in the Bundesliga gets you ahead in a closely-packed league.

Edited by: Mark Meadows