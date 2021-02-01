Bundesliga: 2014 World Cup winner Sami Khedira joins Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin are once again making headlines. The signing of Sami Khedira is a coup for the crisis capital club, and his return to the Bundesliga brings new hope. The 33-year-old has been drafted in to help Hertha fend off the threat of relegation and lead them back to where they believe they belong.

"Hertha put in a lot of effort to sign me, for which I am very grateful," said Khedira in a statement on the club website announcing the move.

"I can barely wait to be on the pitch in a blue-and-white shirt for the first time," he added.

Hertha's chairman of the board, Carsten Schmidt, has high hopes for his new signing: "I think he is a great leader, a very successful footballer who has been through many professional clubs and gained a lot of experience there," Schmidt told Sky Sport Germany. "Hertha was a development club under Michael Preetz, and a very successful one by the way. But now it's an attack club. We want to get to Europe."

No relegation experience

Only a week after parting ways with sporting director Michael Preetz, who was accused of a hesitant transfer policy in view of the investment of millions of euros by financial backer Lars Windhorst, Hertha now suddenly afford themselves a notable addition. Just one day after defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt marked a disappointing return for coach Pal Dardai, Khedira passed his medical in Berlin.

In recent months, Mario Götze and Julian Draxler, among others, have been offered to Hertha. However, the signing of Khedira, whose Juventus contract was due to expire in the summer, raises various questions. In no other position does Dardai have as many options as in central defensive midfield. The previous record transfer Lucas Tousart, Matteo Guendouzi, Niklas Stark, Eduard Löwen and Santiago Ascacibar are already part of the squad.

It is also questionable whether Khedira is a suitable addition having never had to deal with a relegation battle, although he does bring more experience than any of Hertha's other options in the position, a fact Dardai bemoaned following the defeat in Frankfurt.

Sami Khedira was an integral member of Germany's 2014 World Cup winning team.

Back in the Bundesliga

Khedira played no role at the Italian record champions under coach Andrea Pirlo. The 33-year-old won five Scudettos and three Coppa Italia titles with Juve and played 145 games, contributing 21 goals. He played his last professional game in June 2020 and last featured in Serie A in November 2019.

"He hasn't had any competitive practice for a long time now, so there are still many questions to be answered," Schmidt admitted. Khedira had moved from Real Madrid to Juventus in 2015. Before that, he had played for five years with the current Spanish champions.

In 2010, he made his international breakthrough at the World Cup in South Africa. Four years later, he was a central figure in Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph. However, Khedira became a casualty of the 2018 World Cup debacle and hasn't been selected for the national team since their exit in Russia.

Recently Khedira has had several injury problems, including knee operations and an adductor injury, and in February 2019 he had to undergo heart surgery due to an irregular heartbeat.

