Bullfighting returns to Mexico City – for now

SportsMexicoBullfighting returns to Mexico City – for nowAlex Forrest Whiting01/29/2024January 29, 2024Mexico has hosted its first bullfight in nearly two years. The Supreme Court overturned a temporary ban, but the sport continues to divide the country. While the bullfighting arena was packed with spectators, noisy protesters gathered outside.