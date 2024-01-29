  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UNRWA
Evergrande
Ukraine
SportsMexico

Bullfighting returns to Mexico City – for now

Alex Forrest Whiting
January 29, 2024

Mexico has hosted its first bullfight in nearly two years. The Supreme Court overturned a temporary ban, but the sport continues to divide the country. While the bullfighting arena was packed with spectators, noisy protesters gathered outside.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bno1
Skip next section Similar stories from Mexico

Similar stories from Mexico

A donkey, seen from behind, carries two jugs of water along a street in Mexico City

Mexicans rely on rainwater in water crisis

Mexico City is suffering from a dramatic water crisis. But some locals have come up with solutions involving rainwater.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 26, 202305:49 min
external

Living with long COVID in Mexico

1.6 million people live with long COVID in Mexico, but the government doesn't provide money for treatment.
HealthSeptember 15, 202203:58 min
Dokumentarfilm | Liebe,Sex,Tabu-Mexico

Love and sex - Taboos in Mexico

In Mexico, macho men still dominate people's love lives.
SocietySeptember 12, 202228:35 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Sports from around the world

More on Sports from around the world

Italien Tennis ATP-Finale Novak Djokovic

Sport: Biggest stories in review in 2023

The year 2023 has been a busy year in sport. It has seen triumphs, upsets and farewells in the world of sport.
SportsDecember 31, 202302:05 min
Kenia Fußball Manufaktur

Kenyan sports brand employs more disabled workers

A Kenyan social enterprise has increased the number of people with disabilities working in its factory.
SportsAugust 28, 202301:32 min
DW Sendung | In Good Shape | Tipps für Sportmuffel

Tips to make exercising easy

Planned times and simple exercises that fit into daily life are the key to exercising regularly.
SportsAugust 1, 202303:27 min
Show more