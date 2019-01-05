We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
A visit to Sofia: thousands of years of history have given the city much to offer, from reminders of ancient times to monumental Communist-era buildings.
The Bobov Dol mine is set to close by the end of the year. During its heyday, 1,500 people worked there but that number is now down to less than 400. They, too, are being made redundant. Jodi Hilton reports.
Bulgaria's IT industry is booming and women are playing a key role: Around half of the people working in the country's technology sector are women. It is becoming an incubator for startups — with a female touch.
Bulgaria’s capital Sofia is definitely worth a visit. The city certainly has plenty to offer. Its millennia of history reach from ancient ruins to modern-day communist monuments.
Euromaxx wanted to know what you consider an essential element of Christmas. A decorated tree, Santa Claus, presents or something else?
The Dutch Golden Age was marked by great economic as well as cultural achievements. The works of Rembrandt and Vermeer, and Amsterdam's stunning canal-side mansions, give a sense of this unique era.
Johann Strauss’ waltzes aren’t only popular in his hometown of Vienna. They are a highlight at balls the world over. But why?
