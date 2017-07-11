Bulgaria goes back to the poll in bid to end deadlock

Bulgarians headed to the polls on Sunday in an election aimed at ending a political stalemate as the country struggles with another wave of coronavirus.

Elections in April and July returned fragmented parliaments where no party was able to put together a coalition.

How might this election end the impasse?

Conservative Prime Minister Bokyo Borisov's center-right GERB party lost its majority in April's election, spelling a possible end to the party's decade-long rule.

Massive anti-graft rallies that accused Borisov's administration of corruption had been matched with a loss of support in the polls.

However, the opposition parties have been unable to forge a ruling coalition.

Another vote in July did nothing to end the impasse with GERB again emerging as largest party, but by the narrowest of margins.

New party picks up big polling share

Ahead of the poll, analysts predicted a low turnout due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus and political apathy in the wake of two inconclusive elections.

A low turnout would favor Borisov and GERB, which is still likely to emerge as the largest party and which has a base of loyal voters.

Watch video 12:01 COVID-19 Special: Vaccine skepticism drives death toll in Bulgaria

However, investigations by the current caretaker administration into alleged corruption during his tenure could hamper his already fragile chances of finding coalition partners.

Political analysts have predicted that a new party, We Continue the Change, will likely finish in second place and be at the core of a new government. The party was founded only a few weeks ago by the previous caretaker government's economy and finance ministers — both of whom were part of the protests against corruption.

We Continue the Change has quickly won wide support and, on about 16% of the vote, was polling equally with the Socialists.

Some 6.7 million voters will also elect a new head of state on Sunday, with a total of 23 candidates in the running. Incumbent Rumen Radev is considered the favorite.

Struggle with deadly COVID wave

The need for a new government is pressing as the country struggles with new COVID infections and the lowest vaccination rate in Europe.

The interim administration has failed to impose stricter measures, with the number of deaths from COVID-19 spiraling.

Recently, some 200 people have been dying each day in the country's short-staffed hospitals. Only 23% of the Bulgarian population is fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty coupled with rising electricity and fuel prices have damaged the economy.

