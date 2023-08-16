  1. Skip to content
Bulgaria: Controversial businessman shot dead in Sofia

1 hour ago

Alexey Petrov was former secret agent and government adviser on the fight against organized crime who managed to escape at least two attacks on his life. In recent years, he became a prominent businessman in Bulgaria.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VFoZ
Alexey Petrov
Alexey Petrov, and ex-secret agent turned businessman, was shot and killed while walking in the Bulgarian capital of SofiaImage: BGNES

Bulgarian authorities said on Wednesday that Alexey Petrov, an ex-secret agent turned businessman, was shot dead in broad daylight in Sofia. 

Petrov had escaped previous assassination attempts against him in Bulgaria, authorities said.

Senior Interior Ministry official Petar Todorov told reporters that Petrov was on a walk in Bulgaria's capital Sofia with a female companion when a "shot was fired." The woman is said to have also been injured in the attack.

Petrov's rollercoaster career from secret agent to businessman and government adviser was symbolic of his country's rocky transition from communism to democracy.

There were been two previous attempts on his life, one in 2002, when he was allegedly wounded amid a drug war, and a 2015 attack, from which he emerged unscathed. 

Links to organized crime  

In recent years, the 61-year old ran one of the biggest insurance companies in the country. He also served as an adviser to the head of the State Agency for National Security.

Nicknamed "The tractor" for his uncompromising character, he was arrested and charged in 20210 with running a criminal group engaged in extortion, racketeering, drug trafficking, money laundering, and tax evasion.

Petrov was released on bail and eventually acquitted. In 2011 he unsuccessfully ran for president of Bulgaria. 

jcg/rs (AFP, AP)

