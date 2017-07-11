 Bulgaria: Center-right and populist parties neck-and-neck in elections — exit polls | News | DW | 11.07.2021

News

The center-right GERB party and an anti-establishment rival led by TV-host-turned-politician Slavi Trifonov are neck-and-neck in exit polls after voting closed in the general election.

People vote during a snap parliamentary election, at a polling station in Sofia

Several exit polls projected that Trifonov's There is Such a People (ITN) party would finish within 1% of Borisov's GERB party

No clear winner emerged on Sunday from Bulgaria's national election — the country's second in three months — exit polls showed.

Surveys by Gallup International and Alpha Research showed the center-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov narrowly ahead at 22.1% to 23.5%, and the new anti-establishment There Is Such a People (ITN) party, founded by TV talk-show host Slavi Trifonov, on 21.5% to 22.3% in the election.

GERB has been in power for most of the past decade. However, other parties refused to form a ruling coalition to replace the interim administration — that was appointed after the inconclusive election in April — because of widespread anger at endemic corruption.

Weeks of coalition talks, or even another election, are now possible, but political analysts say that even if official results confirm GERB as the largest party, its chances of creating a ruling coalition are slim.

President Rumen Radev had urged Bulgarians to participate in Sunday's poll.

"The most important thing today is that Bulgarians come out and vote en masse," Radev said after casting his vote in the capital Sofia.

This was the way to create an "energetic, predictable and legitimate government," he said.

Watch video 02:34

Bulgarian election: Polls show no clear majority

More to come...

mvb/jlw (AFP, AP, Reuters, DPA)

