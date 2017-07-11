Bulgaria: Center-right and populist parties neck-and-neck in elections — exit polls

No clear winner emerged on Sunday from Bulgaria's national election — the country's second in three months — exit polls showed.

Surveys by Gallup International and Alpha Research showed the center-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov narrowly ahead at 22.1% to 23.5%, and the new anti-establishment There Is Such a People (ITN) party, founded by TV talk-show host Slavi Trifonov, on 21.5% to 22.3% in the election.

President Rumen Radev had urged Bulgarians to participate in Sunday's poll.

"The most important thing today is that Bulgarians come out and vote en masse," Radev said after casting his vote in Sofia.

This was the way to create an "energetic, predictable and legitimate government," he said.

Borissov cast his electronic vote at a polling site outside of the capital Sofia and posed for photos with supporters afterwards.

GERB tainted by graft scandals

GERB has been in power for most of the past decade, with Borissov at its forefront.

The party had won the regular parliamentary election on April 4 with 26% but failed in a search for coalition partners.

Other parties refused to form a ruling coalition to replace the interim administration — that was appointed after the inconclusive election in April — because of widespread anger at alleged endemic corruption and maladministration.

The ITN party received 17.6% but did not want to form a minority government.

Weeks of coalition talks, or even another election, are now possible, but political analysts say that even if official results confirm GERB as the largest party, its chances of creating a ruling coalition are slim.

