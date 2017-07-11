Bulgaria: Bus crash leaves dozens dead

At least 45 people were killed overnight in Bulgaria when a bus caught fire on a highway, officials said Tuesday.

"Forty-five or 46 people were killed" on a highway south of Sofia, Nikolay Nikolov, the head of the fire safety department at the interior ministry, told public broadcaster BNT.

"Seven passengers were saved," and taken to a hospital in the capital, Nikolov said.

The bus with North Macedonian license plates caught fire around 2 am on the Struma motorway about 40 kilometres south of Sofia.



Most of the passengers on the bus were from North Macedonia, an embassy official in Sofia told private BTV television.

The site of the accident was cordoned off, and the cause of the crash was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. More details to follow..



adi/ (AFP, Reuters)