Bulgaria: Bus crash leaves dozens dead

At least 46 people were killed in an overnight bus accident in Bulgaria, officials said Tuesday.

"Forty-five people were killed" on a highway west of Sofia, Nikolay Nikolov, the head of the fire safety department at the interior ministry, told public broadcaster BNT. The ministry later updated the toll to 46.

The site of the accident was cordoned off and and Bulgarian interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev rushed to the scene of the tragedy.

Authorities were not immediately clear on how the accident took place, and did not state a cause of the crash.

What do we about the accident so far?

Nikolov from the interior ministry told private bTV channel that the bus either caught fire and crashed or crashed and then caught fire.

"Seven passengers were saved," and taken to a hospital in the capital, Nikolov said.

An official from a Sofia emergency hospital said the seven people receiving treatment had jumped out of the burning bus. All were in stable conditions.

The bus with North Macedonian license plates which was traveling from Turkey's main city of Istanbul to Skopje in North Macedonia.

There had been 53 people, including at least 12 children, on board.

The accident is believed to have taken place at 2 am on the Struma motorway about 40 kilometers (26 miles) from Sofia.



Most of the passengers on the bus were from North Macedonia, an official at the North Macedonian embassy in Sofia told bTV.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said the victims were probably fellow Macedonians.

"We don't know if all the victims are from North Macedonia, but we assume so because the bus is registered in the country," he told Nova TV in an interview.



This is a developing story. More details to follow..



adi/ (AFP, Reuters)