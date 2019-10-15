 Bulgaria and Romania hope to win back planned Turkish VW plant | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 17.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

Bulgaria and Romania hope to win back planned Turkish VW plant

After German carmaker Volkswagen postponed a final decision on building a plant in Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania once again see a chance to win back the deal. It's likely to be a bumpy road ahead, though.

Arad, Romania, on the country's western border with Hungary and Serbia is a possible location for a new VW plant

Volkswagen has put plans for a €1.4 billion ($1.56 billion) car factory in Turkey on ice because of the Turkish military offensive in Syria. And now Bulgaria and Romania are hoping to win the contract. Especially Bulgaria, which originally competed with Turkey, Serbia and Romania for the mega investment, is pulling out all the stops to get back into the game and win the deal.

Former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev, honorary chairman of the powerful Automotive Cluster Bulgaria network, announced that Sofia has increased its initial proposal and "found a way to offer Volkswagen between €250 and €260 million instead of the original €135 million." Plevneliev said his country had already fundamentally made the offer and is now waiting for an answer from VW.

Take into account the infrastructure, rail links and highways in Elin Pelin near Sofia, where the proposed site is for a future plant, and the offer is quite generous as the total amount rises to a whopping €800 million.

A big lever

As tempting as it may seem, the new offer does not automatically mean that VW will now return to its "second option" of Bulgaria. The advantages of Bulgaria are low taxes and EU membership.

The latter, however, is precisely the reason why the country can't grant the carmaker direct state subsidies. Sources in Sofia admitted that "the German company most likely never hesitated to invest in Turkey, and only used Sofia as a lever for a better deal with Erdogan."

Plevneliev also announced that Bulgaria would file a complaint with the European Commission since VW and Turkey did not comply with EU competition rules.

But Romania also sees a chance to win the contract for the investment. The city of Arad on the country's western border with Hungary and Serbia would be the ideal location for the new VW plant from a Romanian point of view. Good connections to Western Europe and cheap labor — even from neighboring countries — would be clear advantages, according to Bucharest.

Stefan-Radu Oprea, Romania's minister of trade and business environment, confirmed that the government in Bucharest had resumed discussions with Volkswagen in order to bring the factory to Romania.

A fair fight

Gheorghe Falca, a member of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and former mayor of Arad, welcomed the reported resumption of negotiations with VW.

"The location in Arad already met the conditions in the first round of negotiations, and the city has provided around 1,100 hectares for both the plant and its suppliers," Falca told Romanian news agency Mediafax, adding that a fast rail link, motorway and airport as well as numerous suppliers already based in the region would guarantee "extremely favorable production costs."

Watch video 04:48

Romania: 30 years after the Iron Curtain

This is not Romania's first encounter with Volkswagen. Back in the late 1960s, the story made the rounds that VW was interested in a plant in the then Communist Romania. However, the then dictator Nicolae Ceausescu neither accepted the group's preferred location in central Transylvania, nor did he accept a quota for workers from the German minority living in the country. In the end the contract for a car factory went to Renault, the French parent company of today's Dacia.

Both Bucharest and Sofia have announced their strict adherence to the European Union's requirements. The subsidies offered will not violate the rules of the common market. So far Volkswagen has not yet commented on the new advances from Bulgaria and Romania.

DW recommends

Opinion: The hideous face of communism is alive and well in Romania

Just as Romania is set to take over the presidency of the Council of the EU, the government in Bucharest has shown its true colors. The Communist Party, presumed dead, is actually alive and well, writes Robert Schwartz. (17.12.2018)  

Serbia's gig jobs gagging for a rejig

Post-communist countries in Eastern Europe are part of global supply chains and the gig economy may offer a way to keep the best from leaving. But regulations are slowing efforts to slow the brain-drain.  (19.09.2019)  

Explained: Why Turkey wants a military assault on Syrian Kurds

A Turkish military operation against Syrian Kurdish territory could unleash instability, displacement and intense fighting. The Kurds are warning of ethnic cleansing and all-out war. (09.10.2019)  

Raising the Iron Curtain

The fall of the Berlin Wall began long before autumn 1989, in a warehouse at the Lenin shipyard in Gdansk. This is also where the documentary begins, before moving through Europe. (12.09.2019)  

VW delays decision to open plant in Turkey

German carmaker Volkswagen has said it's postponing a final decision on a new plant in Turkey as the country continues its military operations against Kurdish fighters in Syria. Could VW eventually scrap its investment? (15.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Romanians working under the counter in Italy  

Romania: 30 years after the Iron Curtain  

Related content

Türkische Flagge auf Motorhaube T3-Bus von Volkswagen

VW delays decision to open plant in Turkey 15.10.2019

German carmaker Volkswagen has said it's postponing a final decision on a new plant in Turkey as the country continues its military operations against Kurdish fighters in Syria. Could VW eventually scrap its investment?

Kombibild Logos VW Ford

VW, Ford cooperate on self-driving, electric car technology 12.07.2019

Volkswagen is investing billions in a company partially owned by Ford that develops technology for self-driving cars. VW chief Herbert Diess didn't rule out deepening the two companies' alliance in the future.

Hannover - Volkswagen Plattform eines Elektrofahrzeug

VW enters partnership with Swedish battery maker Northvolt 12.06.2019

The Swedish startup has announced the German automaker will invest heavily in two new battery plants. The factories, located in Sweden and Germany, are intended to compete with Tesla and Asian suppliers.

Advertisement
DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business

Tentative Deal - Housing Crisis - Brexit Effect  