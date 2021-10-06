 Building: What′s the big deal for the environment? | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 06.10.2021

Building: What's the big deal for the environment?

The world's cities are growing — and the billions that inhabit them need places to live and work. But how does all that construction affect the planet? 

Cranes stand at construction sites at the Xiong'an New Area

An astonishing 11,000 new structures are completed every day around the world, according to some estimates

Ear-splitting jackhammers and whining saws, unexpected delays and clouds of dust and debris — building sites are notoriously disruptive. But unless you're living next door it's not usually something you need to worry about, right?

Well, perhaps you should. There's a fair bit of environmental damage to consider.

The construction industry, it turns out, uses some 3 billion tons of raw materials — including sand, wood and iron ore — every year. That amounts to 40% of all global use. There's also the waste. So much waste. Building and demolition sites generate mountains of the stuff. By way of example, construction in the Belgian capital of Brussels accounts for about 30% of the city's total trash every year. 

And then there are the carbon emissions...

How can concrete, glass and wood release CO2? 

It's true that windows and walls don't belch out fumes while we're going about our lives inside. In fact, in and of itself, the stuff we use to make our buildings is relatively inoffensive.

But the actual act of putting up a new building requires vast amounts of energy and releases tons of carbon emissions. So many tons, in fact, that the construction industry is to blame for around 10%-15% of the world's total CO2 output — depending how the environmental cost is calculated.

A construction worker sits on lengths of steel

China is a major user of steel and concrete

Most of that is derived from the manufacture of iron, steel and cement. Yep, cement. It might look like a gritty gray mass with nothing to hide but air bubbles, but the cement industry is a big old polluter. If it were a country, so the saying goes these days, it would be the third most determined emitter, after China and the United States, which still top those particular charts. 

And speaking of China, it made more cement from 2011 to 2014 than the United States did in the entire 20th century. It is also a major steel user, accounting for almost half the amount produced globally.

But the building sector has also been booming in other parts of Asia and in rapidly growing cities in Africa. Although COVID forced a slowdown, things are starting to pick up again and with governments eager to give the industry a boost, analysts expect a recovery isn't far off. 

Don't look at me, I'm not building anything 

Maybe not, but we all spend much of our lives living and working in buildings. And even if we don't personally lift a hammer, someone else is, because those buildings are still going up. All the time. Literally day and night. Some estimates suggest more than 11,000 new structures are completed every day around the world. 11,000!

Myriad buildings and road networks in Dubai skyline

Dubai is no stranger to building big

Among the biggest builders is Dubai — home to the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower at 828 meters (2,716.5 feet) — where an average of 10.5 buildings were completed every day in 2020. 

It’s a bit of a no-brainer, but such rapid development comes with an insatiable demand for ever more raw materialsAnd that demand is destroying habitats and ruining lives. Sand for example, which is a major player in the production of both glass and concreteis not in endless supply. At least not the kind of sand the building industry needs, which tends to come from riverbeds, beaches and the bottom of the sea. Sand mines are polluting rivers, killing fish and other aquatic animals, eroding land and putting lives and livelihoods at risk.

A 2019 rough estimate by the UN Environment Program (UNEP) found that around 50 billion tons of sand is used each year, making it the most in-demand material on the planet. 

What about deserts?

Unfortunately, they don't hold the promise their granular landscapes might suggest. Desert sand grains are the wrong shape for making concrete. Too round, apparently. And as yet, the technology to adapt it for building purposes is not a mainstream option. 

A Sand dune belt and sunrise in the Erg of Bilma in the Ténéré desert region of the Sahara

Desert sand is widely available, but its round shape makes it a bad choice for construction

No sand then — what about wood? 

Ahh wood... Irings with all the promise of a sustainability, and there is a whole tree farming industry devoted to lumber production. (And Christmas trees, but that's a story for another time.)

Thing is, our appetite for wood outstrips the capacity of said tree farming industry. As revealed by the logging of old-growth forests — both legal and illegal — which has gone up significantly in the last 20 years. So much so, that globally we are losing an area of tree cover roughly the size of the United Kingdom every year. And that means ruined habitats and spoiled land, not to mention the loss of one of our best tools in the fight against climate change. Trees, that is. 

What are we left with then — Lego? 

Definitely not Lego. 

Just to skip back to the wood question for a moment, one option could be a new engineered product called cross-laminated timber (CLT), which is basically layers of wood and glueBesides being able to sequester carbon rather than generate emissions, it's fire-resistant and structurally strong, which makes it an alternative to steel in high-rises. Projects have already gone up in cities like Vancouver, Melbourne and Bergen, Norway. And the world's tallest CLT building, a 29-story residential tower, is now being planned for Berlin. 

A wooden building in geometric shapes

There's not enough farmed wood to rely on it as a silver bullet for the construction industry

Researchers are also starting to look into ways we can reduce carbon emissions linked to the production of cement, steel and other construction materials. One method would see cement made from fly ashby-product of burning coal (at least until we finally kick that habit) and waste glass instead of non-renewable resources like limestone and sand.

So there are solutions out there? 

Maybe. It's early days, and these new techniques aren't quite ready to go mainstream.

Plus, they can be pricey, which is a bit of a no-no in the building sector, where cost tends to be king.

Another cheaper option is crushed up old concrete from demolition sites. It can be used as construction fill material and can even replace some of the aggregate needed to mix new concrete.

A worker oversees molten iron undergoing purification and alloying to become steel in Duisburg

Steel is 100% recyclable — but we don't have enough of it to meet demand

Steel is 100% recyclable, so it can be reused in new projects. Some at least. Global demand is too high to meet exclusively with the repurposed stuff.

Meanwhile, more efficient building plans, designed with material use in mind rather than cost, could drastically reduce what's needed.

Better yet, we could start only building when it's absolutely necessary. Older structures designed to last for decades don't always have to be knocked down to make way for something new. They can be given a new lease on life, such as factories turned into apartments, or abandoned shopping centers transformed into a community center or a school.  

The possibilities are endless. The resources, however, are not. 

  • View high into the interior along the columns in the cathedral Sagrada Familia

    Sustainable buildings inspired by nature

    La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain

    The landmark Roman Catholic cathedral by architect Antoni Gaudi has been a work in progress since 1882. Gaudi, whose style was heavily influenced by the natural world, was not a fan of the straight line. His magnificent structure features double twist columns that support the roof and draw the eye up to the stained glass skylights, which illuminate the sacred space with gold and green light.

  • A view from of the tree canopy in the Hendek district of Sakarya, Turkey

    Sustainable buildings inspired by nature

    Forest canopy

    Gaudi's work recalls the sun-dappled light that filters through a forest canopy. Visitors to the nave, the central area of the church, may feel like they're walking through a forest glade. His columns, which branch out to support the vault and roof, mimic the way trees distribute weight and as such are able to bear a greater load than traditional columns.

  • A view of the interior of the Eastgate Centre in Zimbabwe, Harare showing different levels

    Sustainable buildings inspired by nature

    Eastgate Centre, Harare, Zimbabwe

    This office and shopping complex was Africa's first building to use passive ventilation. Built in the mid-1990s, it takes advantage of consistent daily temperature swings to cool and heat naturally. Fans draw in fresh air at ground level and push it up through hollow floors and vents to the roof, where warm air escapes. Thick brick walls, limited windows, shades and a pale facade keep things cool.

  • A large termite mound in Litchfield National Park, Northern Territory, Australia surrounded by trees

    Sustainable buildings inspired by nature

    Termite mounds

    Pearce was inspired by the termite mounds that dot Zimbabwe's savannah. These huge structures, some as high as 9 meters (about 30 feet), are shaped to catch the breeze at the base and vent hot air out the top. Termites, which need to keep their body temperature at around 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), are constantly building new tunnels and blocking others to regulate heat and humidity.

  • The Gherkin towers over the St. Andrew Undershaft Church

    Sustainable buildings inspired by nature

    30 St Mary Axe, London, UK

    This iconic skyscraper has been a part of the London skyline since 2003. Designed by Norman Foster and more commonly known as The Gherkin, it also benefits from passive heating and cooling, along with a double-skin glass facade that helps insulate the offices and maximize natural light.

  • Venus' flower basket sponge

    Sustainable buildings inspired by nature

    Venus' flower basket

    The building's interior is open and spacious thanks to an exterior lattice structure. Diagonal braces provide support for the 180-meter (590-foot) tower — much in the same way a silica skeleton helps this glass sponge survive the ocean depths in the Pacific and Indian oceans. The Gherkin's ventilation system was also based on the way the sponge filters seawater for nutrients.

  • The glass panels on the BIQ building filled with algae

    Sustainable buildings inspired by nature

    BIQ Algae House, Hamburg, Germany

    A five-story apartment complex in northern Germany, built in 2013, has integrated living matter into its design. A " bioreactor facade" helps to provide shade and provides a form of renewable energy to power the building. Two south-facing sides of the building are mounted with 129 bioreactors, glass panels that form a vertical algae farm.

  • A beach covered by a thick layer of green algae on June 30, 2013 in Qingdao, China

    Sustainable buildings inspired by nature

    Green algae

    The algae — which enjoy a steady diet of liquid nutrients and carbon dioxide — bask in the rays of the sun and use photosynthesis to grow and fill the panels. They're harvested and stored in tanks in the building, then fermented at a nearby power plant and used to generate electricity. During the summer, the algae help shade the windows; slower growth in the winter provides more light.

  • Harley enthusiasts walk near the Milwaukee Art Museum on the shores of Lake Michigan

    Sustainable buildings inspired by nature

    Milwaukee Art Museum, Wisconsin, US

    Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava's addition to Milwaukee's premier art gallery, completed in 2001, is shaped like the prow of a ship — appropriate for its lakeside location. A massive sunscreen roof, composed of 72 steel fins, can open and close to provide shade. When fully extended, it has a wingspan of 217 feet (about 66 meters), comparable to a 747 jet.

  • A swan takes off from the surface of a lake

    Sustainable buildings inspired by nature

    Bird in flight

    Calatrava wanted to reflect the urban and natural features of the setting, especially the passing boats and sails. The wings of the 90-ton roof take 3 1/2 minutes to open or close. The graceful movement is reminiscent of a bird taking flight.

  • Seagulls fly by the European Central Bank in Frankfurt

    Sustainable buildings inspired by nature

    Bird-friendly glass

    Hundreds of millions of birds die each year running into transparent windows. Stickers attached to the glass can help but need to cover a large part of the surface — birds are used to flying through tight spaces. German company Arnold Glas has developed an insulating glass sheeting with a special ultraviolet reflective coating, nearly invisible to humans, that helps steer birds away from danger.

  • A spider sits in its web

    Sustainable buildings inspired by nature

    Spider's web

    Most birds, like other animals, are able to see light in the ultraviolet spectrum because they have more rods and cones in their eyes than humans. It helps them to differentiate and avoid leaves as they fly through the treetops. And many spiders make their webs from silk that reflects UV light. It helps them attract insects — but sends birds flying in the other direction.

  • This picture shows a ceiling decollated by tiles at INAX Museum in historic pottery town Tokoname City, Aichi Prefecture

    Sustainable buildings inspired by nature

    Exterior wall tiles

    In the early 1990s, researchers at Japanese tile manufacturer Inax developed a silica coating that can be painted on exterior wall tiles to help keep them clean. Silica, a natural element found in soil, forms microscopic bumps on the tiled surface. Moisture in the air sticks to these bumps and attracts particles of soot, exhaust and other pollutants. When it rains, the buildings are washed clean.

  • A snail moves across a green leaf

    Sustainable buildings inspired by nature

    Snail shell

    The researchers came up with the idea from observing snail shells, which have their own pattern of tiny bumps. The uneven surface creates tiny pools of water on the snail's shell, and contaminants float on these pools and are eventually flushed away by the next shower.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


