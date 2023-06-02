Building the Future
We also meet Venice Architecture Biennale curator Lesley Lokko.
Learning from Africa: Lesley Lokko
Architect Lesley Lokko is a Black woman working in a field dominated by white men. But she hasn’t let that hold her back, and she’s now curator at the Venice Architecture Biennale, focusing on Africa and ecology.
Celebrating David Chipperfield
How did David Chipperfield, a man who doesn’t like the limelight and whose main focus is building sustainably and responsibly, become one of the world’s leading architects?
Converting instead of rebuilding in Bavaria
Room for new housing and office space is often created by demolishing existing buildings. But this harmful to the environment! The case for conversions: Why we should remake churches into bouldering halls and empty factories into lofts.
Five examples of future-proof architecture
Against the backdrop of climate change, architects around the world are developing ways to future-proof buildings. They all have one thing in common - a precise knowledge of the site and use of existing resources.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 03.06.2023 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 03.06.2023 – 10:30 UTC
SUN 04.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 04.06.2023 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 04.06.2023 – 22:30 UTC
MON 05.06.2023 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 06.06.2023 – 06:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SUN 04.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 06.06.2023 – 06:30 UT
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3