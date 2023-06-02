Building the Future

Arts Unveiled examines how architecture is adapting to climate change with five examples from around the world, including a design focused on sustainability by David Chipperfield.

We also meet Venice Architecture Biennale curator Lesley Lokko.

Learning from Africa: Lesley Lokko

Architect Lesley Lokko is a Black woman working in a field dominated by white men. But she hasn’t let that hold her back, and she’s now curator at the Venice Architecture Biennale, focusing on Africa and ecology.

Celebrating David Chipperfield

How did David Chipperfield, a man who doesn’t like the limelight and whose main focus is building sustainably and responsibly, become one of the world’s leading architects?

Converting instead of rebuilding in Bavaria

Room for new housing and office space is often created by demolishing existing buildings. But this harmful to the environment! The case for conversions: Why we should remake churches into bouldering halls and empty factories into lofts.

Five examples of future-proof architecture

Against the backdrop of climate change, architects around the world are developing ways to future-proof buildings. They all have one thing in common - a precise knowledge of the site and use of existing resources.

