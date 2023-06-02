  1. Skip to content
Building the Future

1 hour ago

Arts Unveiled examines how architecture is adapting to climate change with five examples from around the world, including a design focused on sustainability by David Chipperfield.

https://p.dw.com/p/4S3DB
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

We also meet Venice Architecture Biennale curator Lesley Lokko.

DW Sendung Euromaxx | Lesley Lokko, Architektur-Biennale
Image: DW

Learning from Africa: Lesley Lokko

Architect Lesley Lokko is a Black woman working in a field dominated by white men. But she hasn’t let that hold her back, and she’s now curator at the Venice Architecture Biennale, focusing on Africa and ecology.

Architekt David Chipperfield
Image: Lisa Ducret/dpa/picture alliance

 

 

 

Celebrating David Chipperfield

How did David Chipperfield, a man who doesn’t like the limelight and whose main focus is building sustainably and responsibly, become one of the world’s leading architects?

DW Kultur Intensiv | Neugotische Kirche in St. Louis, Michigan - ein Skate-Park
Image: BR

Converting instead of rebuilding in Bavaria

Room for new housing and office space is often created by demolishing existing buildings. But this harmful to the environment! The case for conversions: Why we should remake churches into bouldering halls and empty factories into lofts.

Thailand Dachgarten der Thammasat Universität in Rangsit
Image: DW

 

 

Five examples of future-proof architecture

Against the backdrop of climate change, architects around the world are developing ways to future-proof buildings. They all have one thing in common - a precise knowledge of the site and use of existing resources.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 03.06.2023 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 03.06.2023 – 10:30 UTC
SUN 04.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 04.06.2023 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 04.06.2023 – 22:30 UTC
MON 05.06.2023 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 06.06.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 04.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 06.06.2023 – 06:30 UT

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

A missile explodes over Kyiv, May 16, 2023

Ukraine updates: Kyiv downs Russian missiles in early attack

Conflicts60 minutes ago
