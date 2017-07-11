'Build Back Better': Manchin refuses to vote for Biden bill

US Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat whose support is crucial to passing the Build Back Better plan — a massive social spending bill — said on Sunday he was a "no" on the legislation seen as critical to President Joe Biden's legacy.

"I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation," Manchin said on the Fox News Sunday morning program, citing concerns about inflation. "I just can't. I have tried everything humanly possible."

Manchin's decision is a major blow to Biden, who has spent a lot of political capital in seeking to secure the passage of the bill.

Many Democrats also consider passage of the bill essential to the party's chances of maintaining control of Congress in next year's elections.

What is the Build Back Better Act?

The White House's $1.75 trillion (€1.56 trillion) domestic investment bill aims to strengthen the social safety net and combat climate change. The package is widely seen as the cornerstone of Biden's legislative agenda.

Failure to pass the plan by the end of the year will have impacts on millions, including families with children.

The bill would extend a more generous child tax credit, boost child care assistance and create free preschool.

The package also encompasses funds for the elderly, housing, job training and health care costs, as well as provisions limiting price increases on prescription drugs.

Republicans are united in their opposition to the plan.

Most of the social package would be paid for with higher taxes on the wealthy and large corporations.

Why did Manchin object to the bill?

In a statement released after the Fox interview, Manchin said that increasing the US debt load would "drastically hinder" the country's capacity to respond to the

COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical threats.

"My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face," he said in the statement.

"I cannot take that risk with a staggering debt of more than $29 trillion and inflation taxes that are real and harmful to every hard-working American at the gasoline pumps, grocery stores and utility bills with no end in sight," he added.

Watch video 02:41 US President Joe Biden puts COVID-19 strategy in place

mvb/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)