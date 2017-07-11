'Build Back Better': Manchin refuses to vote for Biden bill

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
US Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has said he will vote no on the Build Back Better Act, President Joe Biden's key social spending legislation. The bill is unlikely to pass the Senate without his support.
US Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat whose support is crucial to passing the Build Back Better plan — a massive social spending bill — said on Sunday he was a "no" on the legislation seen as critical to President Joe Biden's legacy.
"I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin said on the Fox News Sunday morning program.
More to come...
mvb/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)