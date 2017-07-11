'Build Back Better': Manchin refuses to vote for Biden bill

US Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat whose support is crucial to passing the Build Back Better plan — a massive social spending bill — said on Sunday he was a "no" on the legislation seen as critical to President Joe Biden's legacy.

"I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin said on the Fox News Sunday morning program.

mvb/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)