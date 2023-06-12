  1. Skip to content
Buddhism and Abuse - The Unspeakable Truth

1 hour ago

In August 2017, the Dalai Lama’s Buddhist faith community was left reeling by allegations of abuse.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rs14
Dokumentation | Buddhismus - Missbrauch im Namen der Erleuchtung
Image: Studiofact rights
Dokumentation | Buddhismus - Missbrauch im Namen der Erleuchtung
Image: Studiofact rights

It was claimed that the world-famous Lama Sogyal Rinpoche had sexually abused students over many years.

According to the allegations, the Lama Sogyal Rinpoche had been sexually and physically abusing his students for decades. But how could Tibetan Buddhist authorities allow such things to happen?

 

Dokumentation | Buddhismus - Missbrauch im Namen der Erleuchtung
Image: Studiofact rights

This documentary brings to light crimes long concealed by silence - rapes, psychological manipulation and the embezzlement of funds. Although it enjoys an excellent reputation in the West, Tibetan Buddhism has been rocked by a number of serious scandals. Through the story of Ricardo, abused from childhood and now on a personal quest for justice, this documentary gives a voice to the many victims.

 

Dokumentation | Buddhismus - Missbrauch im Namen der Erleuchtung
Image: Studiofact rights

The filmmakers explore the reasons why these scandals were not properly investigated and how the alleged perpetrators, protected by stoic silence, were able to evade justice. Their research takes them to Buddhist centers in France, Belgium, Britain and Spain. And to the northern Indian city of Dharamshala, headquarters of the Tibetan government in exile, which still remains stubbornly silent over these known cases of abuse.

Casting all the clichés aside, this investigation takes a deeper look at Buddhist milieus that sometimes manage to dazzle people with their exotic spirituality. The documentary lifts the veil of silence and shows what goes on behind the scenes in some Buddhist faith communities.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 01.07.2023 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 01.07.2023 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 02.07.2023 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

Silvio Berlusconi sits in a gold-backed chair

Silvio Berlusconi: Flashy media mogul and political populist

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
