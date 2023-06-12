Buddhism and Abuse - The Unspeakable Truth

Image: Studiofact rights

It was claimed that the world-famous Lama Sogyal Rinpoche had sexually abused students over many years.

According to the allegations, the Lama Sogyal Rinpoche had been sexually and physically abusing his students for decades. But how could Tibetan Buddhist authorities allow such things to happen?

Image: Studiofact rights

This documentary brings to light crimes long concealed by silence - rapes, psychological manipulation and the embezzlement of funds. Although it enjoys an excellent reputation in the West, Tibetan Buddhism has been rocked by a number of serious scandals. Through the story of Ricardo, abused from childhood and now on a personal quest for justice, this documentary gives a voice to the many victims.

Image: Studiofact rights

The filmmakers explore the reasons why these scandals were not properly investigated and how the alleged perpetrators, protected by stoic silence, were able to evade justice. Their research takes them to Buddhist centers in France, Belgium, Britain and Spain. And to the northern Indian city of Dharamshala, headquarters of the Tibetan government in exile, which still remains stubbornly silent over these known cases of abuse.

Casting all the clichés aside, this investigation takes a deeper look at Buddhist milieus that sometimes manage to dazzle people with their exotic spirituality. The documentary lifts the veil of silence and shows what goes on behind the scenes in some Buddhist faith communities.

