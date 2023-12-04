  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
BRICS
ReligionMalawi

Buddha in Africa

58 minutes ago

An orphaned African boy grows up in a Buddhist boarding school in Malawi. He is torn between his East African culture and the teachings of the Far East. This film tells a story of hope and doubt.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q1ze

In 2004, a Buddhist boarding school was founded in the East African country of Malawi. The Amitofo Care Center was started by a monk from Taiwan. Enock Alu, 16, has lived there since he was seven years old. After his mother died and his father abandoned him, he was one of the first children to be accepted by the institution. Each day at the boarding school begins at 4.30am with prayers, followed by morning exercises and breakfast. Afterwards, the children rush to the Yuan Tong School, where Chinese culture and history as well as Mandarin language lessons are taught. Once a year, they embark on a grand tour to raise funds for the center. Traveling through Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Cambodia, New Zealand, Australia, the United States and South America, they present their kung fu martial arts skills and sing Chinese songs to members of the international Buddhist community. However, Enock is becoming increasingly alienated from his own African culture, in part because the students are only allowed to return to their home villages once a year for two weeks. Enock belongs to the Wayao people, a predominantly Muslim minority in Malawi. He still understands his native language, Yao, but because he used it too little in his childhood, today he is unable to speak it himself. Because of this language barrier, Enock cannot participate in traditional rituals and feels excluded. Enock is torn between his desire to return to his village and the wishes of his teachers, who want to send him to Taiwan to study.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ruslama Danilkina is seen in the park

Ukraine war:' I wanted to do something to help my country'

Conflicts28 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An empty classroom full of green desks and chairs

Nigeria: Staying out of school to avoid kidnappings

Nigeria: Staying out of school to avoid kidnappings

Crime9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Balinese official confronts two tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Society19 hours ago01:27 min
More from Asia

Germany

German Development Minister Svenja Schulze in a DW Interview

Schulze: Regional development new focus of Germany in Sahel

Schulze: Regional development new focus of Germany in Sahel

Politics10 hours ago01:39 min
More from Germany

Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron holding a speech in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 11

Is the French President's vision for Europe realistic?

Is the French President's vision for Europe realistic?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israeli security forces drag a woman on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on April 5, 2023

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

ConflictsApril 12, 202301:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage