Filmstill Dokumentation | Buddha in Afrika
Image: Cat&Docs
ReligionAfrica

Buddha in Africa

13 minutes ago

An orphaned African boy grows up in a Buddhist boarding school in Malawi. He is torn between his East African culture and the teachings of the Far East. This film tells a story of hope and doubt.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O4Pb
Filmstill Dokumentation | Buddha in Afrika
Image: Cat&Docs


In 2004, a Buddhist boarding school was founded in the East African country of Malawi. The Amitofo Care Center was started by a monk from Taiwan. Enock Alu, 16, has lived there since he was seven years old. After his mother died and his father abandoned him, he was one of the first children to be accepted by the institution.

Each day at the boarding school begins at 4.30am with prayers, followed by morning exercises and breakfast. Afterwards, the children rush to the Yuan Tong School, where Chinese culture and history as well as Mandarin language lessons are taught.

Once a year, they embark on a grand tour to raise funds for the center. Traveling through Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Cambodia, New Zealand, Australia, the United States and South America, they present their kung fu martial arts skills and sing Chinese songs to members of the international Buddhist community.

However, Enock is becoming increasingly alienated from his own African culture, in part because the students are only allowed to return to their home villages once a year for two weeks.

Filmstill Dokumentation | Buddha in Afrika
Image: Cat&Docs

Enock belongs to the Wayao people, a predominantly Muslim minority in Malawi. He still understands his native language, Yao, but because he used it too little in his childhood, today he is unable to speak it himself. Because of this language barrier, Enock cannot participate in traditional rituals and feels excluded. Enock is torn between his desire to return to his village and the wishes of his teachers, who want to send him to Taiwan to study.


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 14.04.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 14.04.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 14.04.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 15.04.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 15.04.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 16.04.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 17.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

MON 17.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Ukrainian servicemen from the Special Operations Forces (OPFOR) 214 Brigade load their tank with ammunition, at an undisclosed location along the frontline north of Bakhmut, Ukraine on March 16, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv prepares for counterassault

Politics4 hours ago
