BTS ‘Dynamite’: Korean band breaks record to top US singles chart

Korean band BTS became the first K-Pop act to top Billboard's singles charts in the United States on Monday, with the release of "Dynamite," the group's first all-English single.

Within the first week of its release, "Dynamite" had hit 33.9 million U.S. streams with 300,000 units sold. In terms of digital sales, BTS had the biggest week in close to three years, with the last one being Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" track in September 2017.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart ranks top hits on the basis of US streaming, radio airplay and digital sales data.

The seven-member group — with members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — debuted in 2013, bringing the Korean "Hallyu" wave of music, pop culture and entertainment to more global platforms.

This is not BTS' first time on Billboard charts. In March, the group's single "On" reached the fourth spot. Three BTS albums have also hit the top spot on Billboard's album charts.

Big win at the VMAs

The Korean band also had a big day at the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday, winning four categories, including best pop and best group.

In a highly anticipated performance, BTS showed off their trademark choreography as they danced to "Dynamite" in front of images of New York's major landmarks like the Brooklyn Bridge and Times Square.

They also gave a shout to their massive fan following, known as the BTS Army, after they received the best pop title.

The official music video broke the YouTube record for the most viewed video in 24 hours, garnering close to 100 million views in that period. The last record was held by a fellow Korean pop act, Blackpink.

see/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)