Brussels trial: DW's Teri Schultz reports

Victims of the 2016 "Islamic State" bombings in Brussels hope the onset of the trial will deliver justice, helping them to deal with their trauma.
The Belgian capital's historic Grand Place was covered in a sea of blue and yellow as Ukrainian refugees celebrated their independence day far from home.
European energy ministers are holding an emergency meeting in Brussels to debate measures on protecting consumers and businesses from soaring energy prices. Reaching agreement on a solution is likely to prove difficult.
Just hours after his arrest, a 25-year-old man broke a toilet in a jail in Brussels and escaped through a hole in the wall, according to the police.
