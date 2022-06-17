 Brussels trial: DW′s Teri Schultz reports | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 12.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Brussels trial: DW's Teri Schultz reports

More in the Media Center

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference after a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, June 17, 2022. Ukraine's request to join the European Union may advance Friday with a recommendation from the EU's executive arm that the war-torn country deserves to become a candidate for membership in the 27-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Ukraine: How close is EU membership? 17.06.2022

Support of Ukraine means trouble ahead for EU members – not least in the form of soaring energy prices.

EU leaders wrap up two-day summit 24.06.2022

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

Chancellor Scholz in Brussels for EU, NATO talks 10.12.2021

DW's Brussels correspondent Christine Mhundwa speaks to Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine's ambassador to the EU.

Ukraine's EU Ambassador: 'Ukraine will get candidate status' 13.06.2022

More from DW News

People write messages and place flower on the memorial wall as they mark the second anniversary of the 2016 terrorist attacks in Brussels, at Maelbeek metro station on March 22, 2018. On March 22, 2016, thirty-two people were killed and 324 were injured following a triple bomb attack, claimed by the Islamic State group, which hit Brussels' airport and the Maelbeek - Maalbeek metro station. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Olivier HOSLET / Belgium OUT (Photo credit should read OLIVIER HOSLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Brussel terrorist attack trial: Victims recall the horror 12.09.2022

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been completely de-energised in the rocket attack.(AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Ukraine war: Russia retaliates with power outages in the east 12.09.2022

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been completely de-energised in the rocket attack. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Top stories in 90 seconds 12.09.2022

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of the Scottish capital to welcome the motorcade.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Edinburgh 11.09.2022

Read also

A woman holding flowers, is entering the security perimeter with a police officer, as members of DVI victim identification team are seen in the back in the area of the explosion at the Maelbeek - Maalbeek subway station in Brussels, Wednesday 23 March 2016. Yesterday morning two bombs exploded in the departure hall of Brussels Airport and another one in the Maelbeek - Maalbeek subway station, which made around 30 deadly victims and 230 injured people in total. ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant - Daesh) claimed responsability for these attacks. The terrorist threat level has been heightened to four across the country. BELGA PHOTO THIERRY ROGE

Brussels 2016 'Islamic State' terror attacks trial: Victims seek closure 12.09.2022

Victims of the 2016 "Islamic State" bombings in Brussels hope the onset of the trial will deliver justice, helping them to deal with their trauma.

Ukraine Brüssel. Olga Sklyir, Flüchtling aus Charkiv, (links) demonstriert mit einer Freundin. Veranstaltung zum Unabhängigkeitstag der Ukraine auf dem Grand Place in Brüssel, Belgien. Aufgenommen am 24.08.2022.

Ukrainians mark independence day in Brussels, the heart of Europe 25.08.2022

The Belgian capital's historic Grand Place was covered in a sea of blue and yellow as Ukrainian refugees celebrated their independence day far from home.

Drei schwarze Stecker in einer weiﬂen dreifach Steckdose *** Three black plugs in a white triple socket 1100402278

EU energy ministers seek to tackle spiraling power costs 09.09.2022

European energy ministers are holding an emergency meeting in Brussels to debate measures on protecting consumers and businesses from soaring energy prices. Reaching agreement on a solution is likely to prove difficult.

Illustration picture shows the police station in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean - Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, part of the Brussels Capital Region, Monday 13 July 2020. BELGA PHOTO THIERRY ROGE

Belgium: Detainee escapes jail after ripping out toilet 03.08.2022

Just hours after his arrest, a 25-year-old man broke a toilet in a jail in Brussels and escaped through a hole in the wall, according to the police.