Brussels terror trial begins as suspects slam 'unfair' conditions

Proceedings opened on Monday at Belgium's top criminal court of 10 men accused of involvement in the deadly March 2016 Brussels terrorist attacks.

A preliminary hearing began with protests from defense lawyers arguing their clients — who were placed inside individual glass compartments for the trial — were being treated unfairly.

Defense teams criticize glass boxes in courtroom

Defense teams for the accused men have repeatedly criticized the use of the glass boxes, which have a small slit through which defendants can communicate with their lawyers.

The defense says the compartments call into question the presumption of innocence and make taking part in the trial more difficult.

"Is this a palace of justice or Antwerp zoo?" said Sebastien Courtois, a lawyer for one of the accused. "That's my point. Everyone who sees them will say that they are guilty and that they should stay in the boxes."

Nine defendants were present for the opening of the session. However, the majority decided not to attend the hearing and return to their cells.

French jihadi Salah Abdeslam refused to take the stand. Abdeslam, who has already been sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the 2015 Paris attacks, said it was not fair that he would be expected to follow the hearing in a cubicle.

"The way in which you are treating us is unfair," the 32-year-old told the presiding judge, leaving the dock a few minutes later after seeing his co-defendants being escorted away in protest.

One other suspect, who is believed to have died in Syria, is being tried in absentia.

What are the 10 suspects accused of?

Most of the suspects face charges of murder, attempted murder, and membership of, or participation in the activities of "a terrorist group." One suspect faces only the latter charge.

If convicted over the morning rush hour attacks, some of them could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

In March 2016, three coordinated suicide bombings in Brussels killed 32 people and paralyzed the city.

The first attack took place at Brussels Airport, killing 16 people.

Just over an hour later, another blast occurred in the Maalbeek metro station, killing another 16.

