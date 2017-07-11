Brussels terror attacks: 10 people to stand trial over 2016 bombings

Ten suspects in the 2016 Brussels terror attacks will stand trial, a Belgian court announced on Tuesday.

The defendants include a French citizen who is the lone surviving suspect of the 2015 Paris attacks.

They are expected to appear in a Belgian court in the second half of 2022, after a separate trial in France finishes.

In 2016, suicide bombings in the Brussels subway and airport killed 32 people and injured hundreds of others. Three attackers — all Belgian nationals — died in the blasts. The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Three other suspects had their charges dropped.

Prosecutors had requested that eight of the 13 main defendants face the Criminal Court of Assizes — where the most serious crimes are tried — on charges of assassinations and attempted assassinations in a terrorism context, and for membership of a terror group.

However, the Council Chamber referred all 10 people who were charged to allow just one trial to place on the matter.

Attacks on Brussels - Tuesday's images Support for the Belgians The Brandenburg gate in Berlin is illuminated in colors of the Belgian flag to show solidarity with Brussels in its time of crisis.

Attacks on Brussels - Tuesday's images France stands with Belgium Paris extended its support to the EU capital as the Eiffel Tower lit up in the colors of the Belgian flag.

Attacks on Brussels - Tuesday's images Belgium mourns terror victims Belgian flags fly at half-mast in Belgium's capital Brussels after terrorists struck the city on Tuesday morning.

Attacks on Brussels - Tuesday's images A day like no other Belgium's King Philippe addressed the nation after the attacks, calling for unity among all citizens. "Let us retain trust in ourselves," he said, adding that March 22 would be remembered as a day like no other.

Attacks on Brussels - Tuesday's images 'Islamic State' claims responsibility Officials released a video still of a suspect captured on camera at Brussels international airport.

Attacks on Brussels - Tuesday's images Mourning at Brussels Airport Travelers and employees are in a state of shock at the site of the first explosions. The toll continues to mount.

Attacks on Brussels - Tuesday's images Suicide attack on airport The first of two explosions at Brussels Airport occurred shortly after 8 a.m. local time.

Attacks on Brussels - Tuesday's images Brussels Airport evacuation The second blast at the airport caused the ceiling to cave in and pipes to burst. The building was evacuated, and the airport was shut down.

Attacks on Brussels - Tuesday's images Maelbeek metro station attack A third blast hit the Maelbeek metro station. At midday official casualty figures for that attack were put at 15, with 55 injured and 10 of those in critical condition. Hospitals in Brussels have called on people to donate blood.

Attacks on Brussels - Tuesday's images Rue de la Loi Another explosion was heard in the city center at the Rue de La Loi. But DW's Doris Pundy says it was police detonating a suspicious device.

Attacks on Brussels - Tuesday's images European Commission area evacuated The city (the Schuman roundabout is pictured) was locked down in fear of further attacks. The prime minister urged people to stay home. DW's offices were evacuated.

Attacks on Brussels - Tuesday's images Still in the city As all roads and tunnels leading to the city center were shut down, life seemed to have come to a standstill.

Attacks on Brussels - Tuesday's images Belgium on high alert Hundreds of security personnel have been deployed in Brussels and all over Belgium. Germany has also increased security after the bombings. Author: Rina Goldenberg



Paris link

Among the 10, is Salah Abdeslam, who allegedly played a major role in the Paris attacks, as well as Mohamed Abrini, who walked away from Brussels' Zaventem airport after his explosives failed to detonate.

Investigators suspect that the Brussels cell may have rushed into action earlier than planned, after the arrest of Abdeslam in Brussels in March 2016.

Abdeslam, a French citizen, has already been sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium for injuring three police officers in a shootout before his arrest.

Belgian police arrested Salah Abdeslam in March, 2016

The Court of Appeal will now decide whether the case will be heard by the Chamber for Indictments.

"It will soon be five years that we've been waiting for things to move forward, to have results," Sylvie Ingels, who survived the attack on Zaventem airport, told Belgian broadcasters on Tuesday.

aw/nm (AFP, AP, dpa)