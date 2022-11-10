Brussels: Knife-wielding man kills police officer

A man stabbed and killed a police officer and injured another officer in Brussels. The situation was defused and the attacker taken to the hospital.

A knife-wielding man attacked and killed a police officer in Brussels on Thursday evening, police said.

Police are looking into the act as possibly a terrorist attack, judicial officials told reporters.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the attack showed the kind of risk police officers face in their jobs.

"Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens," De Croo said. "Today's tragedy demonstrates this once again," he added.

What do we know?

The suspected attacker was shot and "neutralized" after the stabbing and taken to the hospital, according to police officials.

After one of the police officers was attacked, colleagues called for reinforcements. "An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker," police said.

The attack took place around 7:15 p.m. local time (1815 GMT).

Another officer injured

While one of the officers died, another was injured and has been taken to the hospital, Belgium's Le Soir newspaper said, citing police.

Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said she was coordinating the response to the attack with Brussel's mayor, police chief and security services.

"Such violence against our people is unacceptable," she said.

Le Soir said the officer who died was stabbed in the neck and died from his injuries.