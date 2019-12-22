Brussels calls on Germany to take children from Greek migrant camps

The European Commission urged Germany late Monday to accept children from overcrowded migrant camps in Greece.

"The Commission is concerned about the difficult situation for unaccompanied minors on the ground in Greece and remains in close contact with the Greek authorities, notably as concerns the situation on the heavily overcrowded islands and the very challenging situation in the hotspots," a spokesman told DPA news agency.

"In particular as regards the more than 5,000 unaccompanied minors, the Commission has repeatedly called upon the member states to continue relocating from Greece on a voluntary basis, with funds provided by the Commission," the spokesman added.

"The political initiative launched to this end by Greece in October, which the Commission supports, remained so far with limited response by the member states," the spokesman asserted.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits A view from above Moria refugee camp has a capacity of 3,000. Currently, some 12,000 refugees are squeezed into the infamous refugee camp, Greece's largest reception and identification center.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits Deep wounds A large majority of those who live in Moria have been deemed as vulnerable and are in need of immediate medical assistance. This girl from Gaza, who lives with her family in a tent in the olive grove outside Moria, was severely injured when an Israeli rocket hit her home.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits A false dawn? In August more than 2,800 people arrived in dinghies on the island of Lesbos. A boat carrying 40 people was brought into the port of Skala Sikamineas after it was intercepted by Frontex, the EU's border agency. Eight women and 18 children, including five unaccompanied minors, were on board along with 14 men, all from Afghanistan.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits The wait begins After the women and children have been transferred to a transit camp, 18 men wait to be taken away to the same camp by the authorities. Volunteers with the NGO Lighthouse relief assist the authorities in providing food and water to those who have recently arrived.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits Keeping the tradition alive An Afghan woman makes bread in a makeshift underground oven which she then sells for €1 ($1.10) to other refugees. Due to deteriorating conditions and food provisions that are below standard quality many refugees who remain for long in the camp of Moria have found new ways to pass the day and remember home.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits A soothing hand Countless refugees need urgent medical attention. Doctors without Borders operate an emergency clinic opposite Moria for the most urgent cases, as the main camp currently only has one doctor and the hospital of Mytilene is overwhelmed and in some cases unwilling to treat refugees.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits Discarded dreams A "graveyard" of life jackets and boats on the island's north is a stark reminder of the last huge influx of refugees in 2015/16. Lesbos has been at the center of the refugee crisis for years as thousands of people have landed on its shores. Currently there are more than 11,000 refugees spread across the islands. That number is expected to rise sharply by the end of the year.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits Monotonous routine More than 8,600 people are currently stuck in Moria. Waiting in line has become their main daily activity. Some wait for hours in order to receive food and water.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits From the frying pan into the fire A group of refugees prepares to board a ship which will take them to mainland Greece. After the sudden arrival of 600 people in one night, the Greek government decided to transfer 1,400 people to the mainland. Most were taken to the camp of Nea Kavala in a remote village in northern Greece. Author: Dimitris Tosidis (Moira refugee camp)



Thousands of unaccompanied children

The request comes after the German Greens Party called on the ruling coalition to accept children from the migrant and refugee camps in Greece. Greens party leader Robert Habeck told Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper that children were living in intolerable conditions.

Just on the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos, almost 2,000 unaccompanied children are registered, according to European Union figures. Across the whole country, there were 5,276 as of November.

About 9% of the unaccompanied children are under the age of 14; 92% are male.

Greece has repeatedly requested fellow EU members help care for unaccompanied minors. It says just one country has heeded its call.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has also requested EU states to help relocate unaccompanied migrant children and facilitate family reunification.

Germany demands European solution

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer opposed the calls, telling Germany's Süddeutsche Zeitung that Berlin was already helping Greece a lot.

Seehofer told the paper that a solo effort by Germany would lead to a pull effect that no one could control, suggesting that traffickers would use the action to encourage potential clients to be patient and wait for Germany to give in.

Deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the Federal Government remained committed to seeking a European rather than a national solution for the admission of migrants from camps in Greece. She said it was "naturally" a concern of the federal government to "improve the living situation of all people on the ground, including children," but that a European-wide effort was the solution.

Development Minister Gerd Müller told the Passauer Neue Presse that the children were best helped in situ. The camps have been described as a "living hell" for those living there.

Germany's top cardinal, Reinhard Marx, told the paper he was grateful for what the German government had already done, but that on the eve of Christmas, something must be done to help end an "intolerable situation." Similar comments were made by the Protestant Church.