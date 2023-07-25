  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
Law and JusticeBelgium

Brussels attack trial: Six found guilty of murder

20 minutes ago

Members of an "Islamic State" terror cell were on trial for their role in the 2016 subway and airport bombings in Brussels. The verdict concludes the largest trial in Belgium's history.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ULIm
A drawing of men in a courtroom
An artist portrayal of the trial's commencement in December 2022Image: Petra Urban/AP

A jury in Belgium has found six men guilty of murder for their role in the 2016 bombing attacks in Brussels that killed 32 people and injured more than 300.

Among those convicted was Salah Abdeslam, who is already serving a life sentence in France for his role in the Paris attacks in 2015.

The verdict closes a chapter in the biggest trial in Belgium's judicial history, with more than 900 civil plaintiffs taking part in the courtcase that began in December.

The bombings, which were claimed by the so-called "Islamic State" terrorist group, targeted a busy subway station at rush hour and Zavantem Airport. The victims were from almost a dozen countries.

Sentencing expected in September 

Eight of 10 defendants were charged with 32 counts of terrorist murder, attempted terrorist murder of 695 people and participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

Out of the 10 defendants, one is thought to have died in Syria, and was tried in absentia. A ninth was charged only for participation in a terrorist group. 

The same terrorist cell organized both the Brussels and Paris attacks, which targeted the Bataclan theater and France's national stadium, killing 130 people and injuring 350. 

Since early July, 12 jurors have been deliberating over 300 questions the court has asked them to consider before reaching a verdict. The trial was held in the former headquarters of NATO and was estimated to have cost at least €35 million ($37.9 million).

Following the verdict, sentencing will be decided in a separate process and is not expected before September.

Brussels trial: Terrorist attack victims

wmr/fb (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A plane flying over a bushfire near Athens
Live

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece

Nature and Environment5 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person wearing a niqab ladles food from a large clear pot, a rack of spices behind them

Meet Nigeria's fully veiled cooking star

Meet Nigeria's fully veiled cooking star

Food Security11 hours ago03:31 min
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese ex-Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Who is Qin Gang, China's sacked foreign minister?

Who is Qin Gang, China's sacked foreign minister?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

the letters CDU AFD from a scrabble game positioned to link up at the D, positioned on a Germany flag

Germany's conservatives flirt with far-right populism

Germany's conservatives flirt with far-right populism

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A CU of Alberto Nunez Feijoo, top candidate of the conservative People's Party

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

Politics22 hours ago02:01 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A view of the garbage by Tigris River as it is severely polluted due to chemicals, waste, and discharge of sewage water in Baghdad.

How climate change causes culture clashes in Iraq's cities

How climate change causes culture clashes in Iraq's cities

Nature and Environment22 hours ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage