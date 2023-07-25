Brussels attack trial: Six found guilty of murder

Members of an "Islamic State" terror cell were on trial for their role in the 2016 subway and airport bombings in Brussels. The verdict concludes the largest trial in Belgium's history.

A jury in Belgium has found six men guilty of murder for their role in the 2016 bombing attacks in Brussels that killed 32 people and injured more than 300.

Among those convicted was Salah Abdeslam, who is already serving a life sentence in France for his role in the Paris attacks in 2015.

The verdict closes a chapter in the biggest trial in Belgium's judicial history, with more than 900 civil plaintiffs taking part in the courtcase that began in December.

The bombings, which were claimed by the so-called "Islamic State" terrorist group, targeted a busy subway station at rush hour and Zavantem Airport. The victims were from almost a dozen countries.

Sentencing expected in September

Eight of 10 defendants were charged with 32 counts of terrorist murder, attempted terrorist murder of 695 people and participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

Out of the 10 defendants, one is thought to have died in Syria, and was tried in absentia. A ninth was charged only for participation in a terrorist group.

The same terrorist cell organized both the Brussels and Paris attacks, which targeted the Bataclan theater and France's national stadium, killing 130 people and injuring 350.

Since early July, 12 jurors have been deliberating over 300 questions the court has asked them to consider before reaching a verdict. The trial was held in the former headquarters of NATO and was estimated to have cost at least €35 million ($37.9 million).

Following the verdict, sentencing will be decided in a separate process and is not expected before September.

