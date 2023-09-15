  1. Skip to content
Brussels attack trial: Lengthy sentences handed down

September 16, 2023

Men convicted for the deadly 2016 Brussels airport and subway bombings have been sentenced. The Islamist attacks killed 32 people and injured hundreds more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WPON
Picture from July showing the accused being led into the courtroom by police
The trial of those involved in the 2016 Brussels bombings has been the largest in the country's legal historyImage: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Photo/picture alliance

A court in Belgium on Friday handed down lengthy terms of imprisonment to the men involved in the 2016 Brussels attacks that killed 32 people.

Belga news agency reported that six of the men who were found guilty of murder and attempted murder in July, were given sentences ranging from 20 years to life behind bars.

Sentencing concludes largest trial in Belgian history

The so-called "Islamic State" (IS) terror group claimed responsibility for the attacks which targeted the city's airport and a metro station.

The sentencing brings an end to the largest trial in Belgian history.

French citizen Salah Abdeslam, who was among those convicted in July, did not receive an additional term of imprisonment due to him already serving a sentence for his role in the 2015 Paris attacks which killed 130 people.

He was the only surviving member of the terrorist cell which targeted the Bataclan theatre and France's national stadium.

Following the massacre he fled to Brussels where he holed himself up in an apartment for four months. He was arrested just days before the Brussels bombings and was found to have co-authored the attack.

Three of those convicted received life terms, while two others were sentenced to 30 and 20 years imprisonment.

Brussels bombers convicted for 2016 attack

The trial began at the end of last year and was held under tight security at the converted former headquarters of the NATO military alliance.

kb/wd (dpa, Reuters AFP)

 

A woman holds her arm up in protest as a fire burns on a road

Berlin vows support for Iranian people on Amini anniversary

PoliticsSeptember 15, 2023
Page 1 of 3
