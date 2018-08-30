 Bruno Labbadia: More than just a Bundesliga fireman in Wolfsburg | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.09.2018

Sports

Bruno Labbadia: More than just a Bundesliga fireman in Wolfsburg

With two wins from two, VfL Wolfsburg are the surprise package of the new Bundesliga season. After two seasons battling against the drop, coach Bruno Labbadia and sporting director Jörg Schmadtke are restoring stability.

VfL Wolfsburg - FC Schalke 04 - Wolfsburgs Trainer Bruno Labbadia (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Steffen)

When Bruno Labbadia managed to keep Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga via the relegation playoff, it only served to cement the reputation he has made for himself down the years.

In December 2010, he took over 17th-placed Stuttgart and took the Swabians to a mid-table finish. Five years later, he led Hamburg to safety in an infamous play-off against Karlsruhe, preserving the former Bundesliga dinosaur's increasingly endangered status.

Read more: Schalke's sloppy start is no reason to panic

So, following May's play-off success against Holstein Kiel, Wolfsburg supporters could be forgiven for not expecting much more from the 52-year-old.

"In Germany, Bruno Labbadia is known as the 'Bundesliga fireman,' putting out fires at different clubs," said Mortim, a Wolves fan on his first away trip of the season in Leverkusen on Saturday. "So I'm surprised he has stayed."

But having gone through five different coaches in the past two years, stability and continuity are exactly what Wolfsburg need, both on and off pitch.

Fußball Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg - Bayer Leverkusen (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

All smiles: Wolfsburg have two wins from two

A plan - finally

Starting with last season's 4-1 win over Cologne and culminating with this season's wins over Schalke (2-1) and Leverkusen (3-1), Wolfsburg have now won six games in a row in all competitions. They don't just have "belief, points and hope," as Kicker magazine put it on Monday morning; for the first time in a while, they appear to have a plan.

"The club is working calmly from top to bottom," said captain und Germany under-21 international Max Arnold. "Things are being addressed directly and there's a plan behind it." 

Some of the credit must go to new sporting director Jörg Schmadtke (54) who replaced the inexperienced and haphazard Olaf Rebbe (39), now sporting director at Premier League side Huddersfield Town, in June. 

Unsuccessful signings have been quietly moved on (Landry Dimata on loan to Anderlecht, Riechedly Bazoer on loan to FC Porto) or have thought better of remaining in the Autostadt (Daniel Didavi returning to Stuttgart).

In exchange, Schmadtke has acted decisively to bring talent with experience in the German leagues such as Marcel Tisserand (recalled from a successful loan at Ingolstadt) and Felix Klaus (€3m from Hannover), plus 25-year-old defender Jerome Roussillon (€5m from Montpellier).

Fußball Bundesliga 1. FC Köln - Werder Bremen Jörg Schmadtke (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

Wolfsburg sporting director Jörg Schmadtke

Attacking impetus 

But up front is where the biggest change in Wolfsburg's tactical approach can be observed. Daniel Ginczek (€14m from Stuttgart) scored the winner on his league debut against Schalke last week while Woug Weghorst (€10.5m) opened his account against Leverkusen on Saturday.

"Wout is a really good guy, just like all Dutchmen," quipped Yannick Gerhardt, hinting at a more familiar atmosphere within the squad. According to the former Cologne midfielder, part of that it down to Labbadia's tough love which has led the players to view their coach almost as "the enemy" – albeit in a positive sense. "The tough preparations have gelled us closer together," he said.

They've also made Wolfsburg physically fitter, without which the last-minute winner against Schalke or the comeback against Leverkusen may not have been possible.

"You can see that the team are all in good shape and that's reflected in their game," said Schmadtke. "They trust themselves to do things that they didn't before."

Wolfsburg supporters will hope that applies to Bruno Labbadia too, that he can prove himself to be more than just an emergency Bundesliga fireman.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Schalke - Hertha BSC (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Koepsel)

    Bundesliga Matchday 2 in pictures

    Schalke 0-2 Hertha Berlin

    Sunday belonged to Hertha Berlin, but especially midfielder Ondrej Duda. The Slovak had already given the men from the German capital the lead in the 15th minute, and he capped a fine individual display with a wonderfully struck free-kick in stoppage time.

  • Fußball Bundesliga RB Leipzig - Fortuna Düsseldorf (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Bundesliga Matchday 2 in pictures

    RB Leipzig 1-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Fortuna Düsseldorf celebrate their first point of the Bundesliga season, a well-earned point at RB Leipzig. While the Bundesliga new boys would have taken a point before kick off, they will be kicking themselves that they didn't take all three points, with Jean-Kevin Augustin's strike midway through the second half salvaging a point for the struggling hosts.

  • Wout Weghorst celebrates his goal for Wolfsburg (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Koepsel)

    Bundesliga Matchday 2 in pictures

    Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Wolfsburg

    Towering Dutch striker Wout Weghorst (left) scored his first Wolfsburg goal as his side continued their bright start to the season. After a late win over Schalke last week, the Wolves beat another European contender. Weghorst scored the Wolves' second after an own goal from Leverkusen keeper Ramazan Özcan cancelled out Leon Bailey's opener. Renato Steffen sealed it on the hour mark.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | 2. Spieltag | Eintracht Frankfurt - Werder Bremen (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Frey)

    Bundesliga Matchday 2 in pictures

    Eintracht Frankfurt 1 - 2 Werder Bremen

    A fiery game in Frankfurt ended in dramatic fashion. The visitors took a 20th minute lead through Yuya Osako, who nutmegged Kevin Trapp on his second debut for Frankfurt. Things got worse for the Eagles when Jetro Willems saw red but Sebastian Haller converted from the spot, beating 18-year-old debutant keeper Luca Plogman. This stunning Milot Rashica free kick won it in injury time.

  • Adam Szalai (left) celebrates his goal (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

    Bundesliga Matchday 2 in pictures

    Hoffenheim 3-1 Freiburg

    Adam Szalai (left) is making light of Hoffenheim's loss of Mark Uth. The Hungarian hitman has now scored three in two games. His brace carried Julian Naglemann's side to their first points of the season after Dominique Heintz had given the hosts a 36th minute lead. Andrej Kramaric added the third. Freiburg boss Christain Streich was again absent, as he recovers from a slipped disc.

  • Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern - VfB Stuttgart (Getty Images/AFP/T. Kienzle)

    Bundesliga Matchday 2 in pictures

    Stuttgart 0-3 Bayern Munich

    As soon as Leon Goretzka opened the scoring on his full debut it was only a question of how many the Bavarians would score. In the end, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller both chipped in to continue their strong starts to the season as Bayern cruised to victory. Stuttgart offered some early resistance but posed no offensive threat whatsover.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | 2. Spieltag | FC Augsburg - Borussia Mönchengladbach Fußball 1. Bundesliga | 2. Spieltag | FC Augsburg - Borussia Mönchengladbach (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Puchner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 2 in pictures

    Augsburg 1-1 Gladbach

    Michael Gregoritsch and Philipp Max got 13 goals and 13 assists respectively last term and Augsburg's prolific pair were at it again on Saturday. Max found Gregoritsch early on and the forward chested it down before slamming it home. But it wasn't enough as Gladbach's big summer signing Alassane Plea heading home a second-half equalizer from a corner.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 1. FC Nürnberg gegen 1. FSV Mainz 05 (Imago/Zink)

    Bundesliga Matchday 2 in pictures

    Nuremberg 1-1 Mainz

    The hosts became the first of the promoted sides to win a point this term after fighting back from an early Mainz goal to claim a draw. Jean Philippe Mateta nodded the visitors in to the lead but Mikael Ishak got one back just after the break. Nuremberg might have won it, but in the end had to share points with a team likely to be fellow relegation candidates this season.

  • Thomas Delaney of Borussia Dortmund jumps over Waldemar Anton of Hannover 96 (Getty Images/M. Rose)

    Bundesliga Matchday 2 in pictures

    Hannover 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

    Despite hitting the woodwork twice, Dortmund couldn't break down their stubborn hosts. After a prolific start to Lucien Favre's Bundesliga reign last weekend, Dortmund looked blunt for the most part on Friday night. Hannover pick up a second draw in as many weeks.

    Author: Matt Pearson


 

