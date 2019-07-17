 Brother of Manchester bomber found guilty of murder | News | DW | 17.03.2020

News

Brother of Manchester bomber found guilty of murder

The brother of Salman Abedi, who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017 has been convicted of murder. Hashem Abedi's trial heard that his DNA and prints were found at the flat where the bomb was made.

Hashem Ramadan Abedi in libya in 2017 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Special Deterrent Force)

Hashem Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, was on Tuesday found guilty of 22 counts of murder by a court in Britain.

The 22-year-old was convicted of conspiring with his brother to detonate a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Twenty-two people died and more than 800 were injured in the attack.

Although Hashem Abedi wasn't at the scene — or even in the UK at the time of the atrocity — his trial heard that his DNA and fingerprints were found in properties where the bomb was made.

More to come...

