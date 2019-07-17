Brother of Manchester bomber found guilty of murder

Hashem Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, was on Tuesday found guilty of 22 counts of murder by a court in Britain.

The 22-year-old was convicted of conspiring with his brother to detonate a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Twenty-two people died and more than 800 were injured in the attack.

Although Hashem Abedi wasn't at the scene — or even in the UK at the time of the atrocity — his trial heard that his DNA and fingerprints were found in properties where the bomb was made.

