Brittney Griner to miss 2 games to focus on mental health

The WNBA basketball star, who spent almost a year in a Russian jail until a December prisoner swap, will not travel with her Phoenix Mercury team for the next two games.

The Phoenix Mercury WNBA team said on Saturday that All-Star center Brittney Griner would not travel for the team's next two games "to focus on her mental health."

Griner was released from a 10-month stretch in the Russian penal system in a prisoner swap last December.

Vice President Kamala Harris was on hand when Griner made her WNBA return in May Image: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

What did Phoenix say?

Her Phoenix Mercury team issued a statement on Saturday saying Griner would not travel to Chicago and Indiana for games against the Sky and the Fever on Sunday and Tuesday.

"The Mercury fully support Brittney and we will continue to work together on a timeline for her return," the team said.

Griner has made an impressive return with the Mercury this season, averaging 18.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over 20 games.

But the team itself is struggling, winning six and losing 17 games, and fired coach Vanessa Nygaard earlier in the season. The Mercury are at risk of missing out on the playoffs without a strong second half of the regular season.

Griner has had an impressive return to action after a season out, but her Phoenix Mercury have a losing record Image: Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo/picture alliance

What happened to Griner in Russia?

Griner was arrested in Russia last February, accused of having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil on her person at Sheremetyevo International Airport, one of the four airports serving Moscow.

She used to play in Russia during the US off-season, a common practice for US women's basketball stars to supplement their income.

The arrest, which caused the 31-year-old to miss all of last season, took place just days before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Her preliminary detention was extended several times as the US lobbied first for consular access and then for her release, and as Russia postponed her trial.

At one point during the process, she issued a personal appeal to President Joe Biden, after saying setbacks arranging a meeting with her wife had shaken her faith in the US government's resolve to help.

She was eventually sentenced to 9 years in prison in August 2022, having pleaded guilty the previous month, telling the court she had not intended to pack vape cartridges that were illegal in Russia and that their inclusion in her luggage was accidental.

Her release was negotiated as part of a prisoner swap in December, which also included the release of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner flew out of Russia on December 9 last year Image: Russian Federal Security/AP/picture alliance

Her return both to the US in December and to the WNBA in May also drew major international attention, with US Vice President Kamala Harris attending her first game back with the Mercury.

msh/sri (AFP, AP)