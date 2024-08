Karin Helmstaedt

British rock band Oasis have announced their first concerts in 15 years, taking place in the UK and Ireland next summer. Oasis shot to fame in the 90s with hits like "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back in Anger" before a feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher led to their split.