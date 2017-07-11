Britney Spears' father asks court to end conservatorship — reports

Britney Spears' conservatorship could soon be ended after her father Jamie Spears filed to terminate it on Tuesday, US media reported.

"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,'' the document filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court states, according to the Associated Press.

"If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.''

The judge in the case will still need to approve the move.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

