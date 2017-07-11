 Britney Spears′ father asks court to end conservatorship — reports | News | DW | 08.09.2021

News

Britney Spears' father asks court to end conservatorship — reports

The popstar's finances and life have been controlled by a court conservatorship for the past 13 years. Her father has now reportedly asked for it to be terminated after a drawn out legal battle.

Combination photo shows Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears

Spears has been under a conservatorship that has controlled her finances and life for the past 13 years

Britney Spears' conservatorship could soon be ended after  her father Jamie Spears filed to terminate it on Tuesday, US media reported.

 "As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,'' the document filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court states, according to the Associated Press.

"If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.''

The judge in the case will still need to approve the move.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

tg/rs (AP, Reuters)

