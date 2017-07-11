Britney Spears' father asks court to end conservatorship — reports

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The popstar's finances and life have been controlled by a court conservatorship for the past 13 years. Her father has now reportedly asked for it to be terminated after a drawn out legal battle.
Britney Spears' conservatorship could soon be ended after her father Jamie Spears filed to terminate it on Tuesday, US media reported.
"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,'' the document filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court states, according to the Associated Press.
"If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.''
The judge in the case will still need to approve the move.
tg/rs (AP, Reuters)
James Spears said there are "no grounds whatsoever" for removing him from the conservatorship that controls the pop star's estate. He has also questioned Britney's mental well-being.