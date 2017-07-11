Britney Spears: Court rejects bid to remove father from conservatorship

A US judge has denied pop star Britney Spears' request to remove her father Jamie Spears from her controlling parts of her conservatorship on Wednesday, according to US media reports.

The Los Angeles Superior Court ruled on a request filed by Spears' lawyer to have a management firm control her financial affairs and remove her father.

"The conservatee's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," said court documents, according to USA Today.

A week ago, the singer had given dramatic testimony calling for an end to the "abusive" conservatorship that has been in place for 13 years.

The hearing was the first time that the 39-year-old singer publicly appeared in court in the 13 years since the conservatorship was imposed. She had addressed the judge before, but the courtroom was always cleared and the transcripts sealed.

In her comments last week, the singer had told Judge Brenda Penny that she was unaware she could appeal for the conservatorship to be terminated.

The next hearing in the case is slated to take place on July 14, reported public broadcaster NPR — which could potentially see Spears' ask for the conservatorship to be ended entirely.

The cause has gathered a lot of support from Britney's fans and on social media, with the hashtag #FreeBritney trending for days.

Jamie Spears asks for probe into 'abuse' testimony

Late on Tuesday, Jamie Spears asked the court to investigate his daughter's statements to a judge last week on the court's control of her medical treatment and personal life.

He maintained that he had no power over Britney's personal life for two years.

He also urged the court to probe into "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights."

Britney was placed under the conservatorship, usually reserved for the aged and infirm, after suffering from a series of mental breakdowns.

Until recently, the conservatorship was largely controlled by her father.

The request to end his control was first filed by Britney's lawyer in November last year.

In February, a wealth-management company, Bessemer Trust, was allowed to come in as a co-conservator for the financial arm of the arrangement, reported US media outlets.

Court documents say she wants the trust appointed as the "sole conservator." The next hearing in the case is scheduled to take place on July 14.