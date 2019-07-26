 British town evacuated over fears of dam collapse | News | DW | 01.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

British town evacuated over fears of dam collapse

Authorities in northwest England have said damage to a reservoir dam near Whaley Bridge "poses a significant threat to life." Residents have been told to expect to stay away from the area for several days.

A damaged dam is seen after a nearby reservoir was affected by flooding, in Whaley Bridge (Reuters/P. Noble)

British authorities have ordered 6,500 people in northwest England to evacuate a town over concern a dam wall holding a reservoir could burst following days of heavy rain.

The Derbyshire Police said residents of Whaley Bridge should leave the town after Britain's Environment Agency said the incident "currently poses a significant threat to life."

The Environment Agency has issued a severe flood warning for the area, saying river levels in the River Goyt which runs through the town could rise rapidly.

Watch video 02:01

Europe roasts in record heat wave

'Unprecedented, fast-moving, emergency situation'

Police have advised residents to gather at a nearby school or stay with family and friends, and to take pets and enough medication for a number of days.

"We understand that there will be some concern around not being able to return home, however, our priority is to ensure people are kept safe and well and are not taking unnecessary risks," Derbyshire Police said.

"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly and we appreciate that there is significant impact on this community, however, this is an unprecedented, fast-moving, emergency situation."

The 19th-century dam wall holding the Toddbrook Reservoir above the town has been damaged by several days of rain this week following a heat wave that struck large parts of Europe.

  • A Dutch gritter sprays saltwater (picture-alliance/dpa/ANP/K. Van de Veen)

    Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

    Gritting in summer?

    In the Netherlands, one municipality is spraying salted water on its roads to stop them from melting or cracking in the extreme heat. The salt extracts moisture from the air, which in turn cools the asphalt. Much of Germany's autobahn network has asphalt coated with a special substance that absorbs moisture more quickly, according to local authorities.

  • Österreich | Bahngleise sollen weiß gestrichen werden (picture-alliance/dpa/ÖBB)

    Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

    The great whitewash

    Austria's railway network has deployed an army of workers to paint a 5-kilometer stretch of rail track white. It wants to test whether the paint will help the steel tracks, which can expand and buckle during a heatwave, to stay cooler. The metal can rise to 70 degrees Celcius. Rail travelers near Blundenz, about 60 kilometers south of Lindau on Lake Constance shouldn't notice any difference.

  • Berlin Dungeon ice coffin (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

    Customers keep their cool

    Businesses face potential revenue losses if consumers sit out the sticky weather at home. Germany's Bayreuth Festival saw a wave of returned tickets for performances of composer Richard Wagner's operas due to a lack of air conditioning in the theater. The Berlin Dungeon, on the other hand, helped tourists to stay cool by filling coffins with icy water and inviting visitors to dunk their heads.

  • Grohnde nuclear power station (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

    Too hot to handle

    Europe's nuclear power stations rely on water from nearby rivers or seas to cool reactors used for electricity generation. A power plant at Grohnde, in central Germany, was due to be shut down on Friday afternoon because the water in the nearby Weser river was thought to be too hot. Lower Saxony's environment ministry said the plant would remain closed until the river temperature has fallen.

  • A water cannon truck in Wuppertal sprays a tree (picture alliance/dpa/C. Otte)

    Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

    Riot trucks repurposed

    In the German city of Wuppertal, a water cannon truck has been put to what environmental activists would say is a much better use. Some 40,000 liters of water was sprayed on the side of roads to keep the much-loved trees alive, which city officials said also aids road safety. After all, falling dead trees are a danger to traffic. City workers have also distributed 400 water sacks to younger trees.

  • Moderne Klimaanlage Air Conditioner (Imago Images/A. Popov)

    Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

    Never mind the planet

    The heatwave has prompted a continent not known for air conditioning to consider, in unison, installing the temperature cooling devices. According to Google Trends, searches for air conditioning (Klimagerät in German, or climatisation in French) and similar terms have skyrocketed over the past week, along with "pubs with air conditioning near me" in Britain, which spiked 2,100%.

  • A lemur enjoys a popsicle made of berries (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Miletic)

    Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

    The ice creams are on me

    During exceedingly hot temperatures, European zoos have begun freezing their animals' food to help them stay cool. Fruit, vegetables and even fish have been turned into popsicles on which the animals can feast. In the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg, the public has been asked to watch out for grazing horses, cattle and sheep left without sufficient water and shade.

    Author: Nik Martin


cw/cmk (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here. 

DW recommends

German businesses fear repeat of historic shutdown of Rhine river

Climate change and the resulting heatwaves that are sweeping Europe are increasing the risk of making the continent's most important waterway impassable for longer periods — a threat that's worrying businesses. (01.08.2019)  

Russia's Putin orders troops to help fight Siberia wildfires

Russia's military will join the combat against wildfires raging in Siberia as they rip through several remote regions, Kremlin officials said. The fires are affecting Arctic snow, a climate expert told DW. (31.07.2019)  

Sour grapes: Climate change pushing wine regions farther north

Global warming is fast becoming a concern for the wine industry. But while traditional wine-growing regions might only yield raisins in 30 years' time, other areas around the world are starting to embrace viticulture. (01.08.2019)  

Europe lashed by hail, fatal storms

Widespread storms and flash floods have killed three people in Italy in the wake of Europe's heat wave. Meanwhile, hail has wiped out crops in Italy and Austria. (29.07.2019)  

Europe boils in record-setting heat wave

Extreme heat was felt across Europe, from the United Kingdom to Luxembourg, and in cities like Paris, which suffered its hottest day ever. Germany recorded 42 degrees Celsius, its highest temperature since records began. (25.07.2019)  

Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

As the continent swelters, governments and businesses have found creative ways to ensure life doesn't come to a standstill. Solutions for melting roads, buckling rail tracks and parched zoo animals have been dreamed up. (26.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Europe roasts in record heat wave  

Related content

Tansania Selous Reservat

Foundation stone laid for controversial hydroelectric dam in Tanzania 26.07.2019

President John Magufuli defended the construction of the dam in Stiegler Gorge. Critics fear it could herald the end of the Selous Game Reserve which is home to a wealth of flora and fauna.

DW Produktionstills - Philippinen - Anpassung Manila Flutmanagement

Relocating to escape flooding in Manila — a blessing or a curse? 23.07.2019

Many slum dwellers in the Philippine capital Manila live in constant fear of flooding. Now their shelters, often located near water, are to be cleared away as part of the city's flood management plans.

Deutschland | Niedrigwasser am Rhein

German businesses fear repeat of historic shutdown of Rhine river 01.08.2019

Climate change and the resulting heatwaves that are sweeping Europe are increasing the risk of making the continent's most important waterway impassable for longer periods — a threat that's worrying businesses.

Advertisement