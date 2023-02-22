  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Berlinale
Shoppers in UK in front of vegetable aisle with limited stock due to supply issues
Several British supermarket chains have imposed purchase limits on certain fruits and vegetablesImage: Martyn Wheatley / i-Images/IMAGO
BusinessUnited Kingdom

British supermarkets ration vegetable sales amid shortages

1 hour ago

Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Morrisons have all introduced buying limits on certain produce. Grocers have cited weather conditions in Spain and Morocco as the reason for supply issues.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NrMP

A number of British supermarket chains announced on Wednesday that they were imposing purchase limits on certain fruits and vegetables.

Supermarkets cited disrupted harvests in southern Europe and northern Africa as the reason for the rationing.

Tesco, the UK's largest chain, has imposed a buying limit of three items per customer on tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.

The British branch of the German chain Aldi announced the same measure, and Morrisons imposed limits on the same three vegetables as well as lettuce.

A day earlier, Asda imposed purchase limits on a total of eight lines of fruits and vegetables. The produce now rationed by the chain includes tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, bagged salad, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries.

Empty vegetable shelf in London supermarket
UK shoppers have been greeted with empty vegetable shelves amid supply issuesImage: Burak Bir/AA/picture alliance

Why have British supermarkets imposed purchasing limits for produce?

While opponents of the UK decision to leave the European Union blame Brexitfor empty shelves not seen in much of continental Europe, industry experts say the shortages are due to bad weather.

"Difficult weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa have disrupted harvest for some fruit and vegetables, including tomatoes and peppers," said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium. The group represents all of the UK's major supermarkets.

"Supermarkets are adept at managing supply chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce," he said.

Opie added that the disruption is expected to last a few weeks.

Spain has had unusually cold weather over the past month. Farmers in southern Spain saw ferries canceled, which aggravated supply problems.

Similarly, growers and suppliers in Morocco reported reduced produce volumes due to cold temperatures, heavy rain and flooding.

sdi/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Armored fighting vehicles abandoned by Russian soldiers

Ukraine updates: Putin 'doesn't have a plan B'

Conflicts10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman carrying an umbrella and wading through water

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A protester makes a three-finger salute in front of a row of riot police, who are holding roses given to them by protesters, on February 06, 2021 in Yangon

Exiled Myanmar journalists in Thailand fight for truth

Exiled Myanmar journalists in Thailand fight for truth

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Pistorius in camouflage gear adressing soldiers through a microphone

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees popularity soar

Politics56 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Helena (right) and her brother Bodia from Lviv are seen at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing in eastern Poland after fleeing the war in Ukraine, February 26, 2022

Poland-Ukraine: Solidarity with refugees, fear of Russia

Poland-Ukraine: Solidarity with refugees, fear of Russia

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in Iskenderun, Turkey watches an excavator working in a destroyed building

Turkey-Syria earthquake: How can cities build up resilience?

Turkey-Syria earthquake: How can cities build up resilience?

Catastrophe12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Groups of migrants cross Rio Grande in the US border with Mexico

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

US-Mexico border: Painful search for missing migrants

MigrationFebruary 21, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

Society8 hours ago01:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage