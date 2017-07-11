British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in Jeffrey Epstein case

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was a longtime friend of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday in the US state of New Hampshire.

Maxwell, who was also Epstein's girlfriend at one point, has been accused of luring underage girls into the late billionaire's circle, where he and his friends allegedly sexually abused them.

FBI spokesman Marty Feely Maxwell said Maxwell was taken into custody around 8:30 AM local time.

Maxwell has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has said that many of the claims against her are "absolute rubbish."

This is a developing story, more updates to follow...

jcg/rs (Reuters, AP, dpa,AFP)