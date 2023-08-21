  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
Law and JusticeUnited Kingdom

British police drop probe against King Charles' charity

2 hours ago

London's Metropolitan police said they would take no further action following their investigation into The Prince's Trust. Media reports had suggested a Saudi businessman was offered honors in return for donations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VP2S
The King leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6 2023.
Several of the king's charities have come under scrutiny, facing accusations of accepting donations from dubious figuresImage: Dan Charity/AP/picture alliance

British police dropped on Monday an 18-month investigation into one of King Charles III's charities, after media reports suggested that a Saudi businessman was offered honors after making donations to the charity.

London's Metropolitan Police launched in February 2022 their investigation into The Prince's Trust. This came after the Sunday Times reported on the Saudi businessman's award and its purported relation to his donations toward projects supported by Charles, who was then still a prince.

It said on Monday that "after careful consideration of the information received as a result of the investigation to date, the Met has concluded that no further action will be taken in this matter."

What do we know about the allegations?

In 2021, British media alleged that people associated with Charles' Prince's Trust offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honors and citizenship in return for donations.

The man, tycoon Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, had donated large sums to restoration projects of particular interest to Charles.

The head of the foundation, Michael Fawcett, resigned shortly afterward, after an internal investigation into the allegations.

In their statement announcing the decision to drop the probe, the London Metropolitan Police cited a long and thorough investigation which they said included reviewing some 200 documents.

Police also contacted those believed to hold relevant information, including the Trust, and a media organization which referenced certain documents in its reporting.

"Should any new information or evidence come to light that requires further assessment, this will be carried out by the Met's SET," police said, in reference to its Special Enquiry Team. "Nobody has been arrested or charged during the course of this investigation."

Charles set up The Prince's Fund in the 1970s to help vulnerable youths get their lives back on track, helping with things such as job search. However, in recent years, several of the king's charities have come under scrutiny, facing accusations of accepting donations from dubious figures.

rmt/fb (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

Analysis of King Charles III's coronation

Analysis of King Charles III's coronation

After the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, royal commentor Richard Fitzwilliams analyses the event.
SocietyMay 6, 202304:00 min
external

UK: Coronation of King Charles III

UK: Coronation of King Charles III

Thousands of onlookers lined the streets of the British capital London on Saturday. They gathered to witness the coronation of King Charles III at London's Westminster Abbey, in a religious ceremony that dates back centuries.
PoliticsMay 6, 202303:13 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Strong winds and rain are seen from a residence as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches, in Cathedral City, California, USA

Tropical Storm Hilary batters Mexico and California

Catastrophe13 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

BG Staudämme und Folgen | Souapiti-Staudamm Guinea

Why hydro power is on the rise in Africa

Why hydro power is on the rise in Africa

Nature and Environment1 hour ago01:22 min
More from Africa

Asia

Police officials inspect a burnt Salvation Army church in Jaranwala on the outskirts of Faisalabad

How Pakistan's blasphemy laws stir vigilante violence

How Pakistan's blasphemy laws stir vigilante violence

Religion2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

young girl hugging three young children

Au pairs in Germany: When a dream job becomes a nightmare

Au pairs in Germany: When a dream job becomes a nightmare

SocietyAugust 20, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A picture of Turkish businessman Hakan Camuz

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

Tracking Qatargate's 'Turkish businessman'

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A relative weaping over the boody of one of his family members killed during the chemical attack in Ghouta on 21 August 2013

Chemical attack in Syria 10 years on: 'We'll never forget'

Chemical attack in Syria 10 years on: 'We'll never forget'

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above houses in West Kelowna, British Columbia, on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Canada firefighters make progress protecting two cities

Canada firefighters make progress protecting two cities

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 20, 202301:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

A man walks along a street in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as rain and gusts of wind of Hurricane Hilary reach the area, on August 19, 2023.

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 20, 202301:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage