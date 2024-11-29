  1. Skip to content
Law and JusticeUnited Kingdom

British parliament votes on contentious assisted dying bill

Birgit Maass in London
November 29, 2024

A new law allowing those suffering from terminal illnesses to end their lives with medical assistance will be voted on today by members of the British Parliament. Many disabled people fear the bill will lead to coercion.

