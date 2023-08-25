  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
CultureUnited Kingdom

British Museum director resigns over stolen antiquities

August 25, 2023

Hartwig Fischer said the British Museum did not act "comprehensively" enough when it discovered items from its collections were missing. The stolen artifacts include gold and jewelry, some of which date back millennia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vau4
Hartwig Fischer inside the British Museum
Hartwig Fischer said the responsibility for the stolen museum items ultimately rests with himImage: Benedict Johnson/British Museum/dpa/picture alliance

British Museum director Hartwig Fischer stepped down on Friday after numerous artifacts were stolen.

A number of items in the museum's collection were reported stolen two years ago, including gems and jewelry from centuries ago.

"The responsibility for that failure must ultimately rest with the director," Fischer said.

Fischer is originally from Germany and was the first non-British head of the museum in more than two centuries.

'We are going to fix what has gone wrong'

The outgoing director said lapses in museum procedures allowed the items to be taken.

"Over the last few days I have been reviewing in detail the events around the thefts from the British Museum and the investigation into them," Fischer said.

"It is evident that the British Museum did not respond as comprehensively as it should have to the warnings in 2021, and to the problem that has now fully emerged."

The museum's board of trustees, chaired by former British finance minister George Osborne, accepted Fischer's resignation.

"I am clear about this: we are going to fix what has gone wrong," Osborne said.

What was stolen from the British Museum?

According to the museum, the stolen items included gold, jewelry and semi-precious gems dating from the 15th century B.C. to the 19th century A.D.

It previously said that the items were mostly "small pieces kept in a storeroom belonging to one of the museum's collections."

None of the items had been on public display recently, and they were kept mainly for academic and research purposes, it added.

Jewelry on display at the British Museum
The British Museum's security is under scrutiny after jewelry and other items were stolenImage: Getty Images

London's Metropolitan Police said on Thursday it had interviewed a man in relation to the reported thefts, and the museum said it was taking legal action against the same individual. No arrests have been made.

The British Museum is one of the most famous galleries in the world, but in recent years it has come under pressure to address the legacy of items that were acquired during the British Empire.

Critics say some priceless artifacts in the museum's were stolen from around the world.

These include some of the museum's prized exhibits, the Parthenon Marbles from Greece and the Benin Bronzes from Nigeria.

zc/jcg (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Acropolis Museum Director Nikolaos Stampolidis (L) speaks to Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni (second from the left), Greece's Orthodox Church Archbishop Ieronymos (C) and Bishop Brian Farrell, a Vatican secretary for promoting Christian unity (first from the right), during a ceremony at the Acropolis Museum in Athens on March 24, 2023.

Vatican returns Parthenon pieces to Greece Acropolis

Vatican returns Parthenon pieces to Greece Acropolis

The Vatican returned three fragments of the Parthenon temple kept for centuries in what Pope Francis has called a gesture of friendship. It comes as Greece continues its bid to recover remains from the British Museum.
HistoryMarch 25, 2023
Two masks of the indigenous community of the Kogi from the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta in Colombia

Germany hands back centuries-old masks to Colombia

Germany hands back centuries-old masks to Colombia

A German museum has returned to Colombia two "sun masks" belonging to the Indigenous Kogi people. The wooden artifacts date back to the 15th century and had been in the museum's possession for more than 100 years.
HistoryJune 16, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Krieg russische Okupation von Kupyiansk

'Little Russia': Moscow's occupation of a Ukrainian town

ConflictsAugust 25, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lock hands during the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

BRICS expansion sparks joy in Africa

BRICS expansion sparks joy in Africa

PoliticsAugust 25, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

ISRO chairman S. Somanath

India space chief tells DW moon mission only the beginning

India space chief tells DW moon mission only the beginning

ScienceAugust 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschland | Landesamt für Einwanderung

Germany: Refugee arrivals prompt debate over right to asylum

Germany: Refugee arrivals prompt debate over right to asylum

SocietyAugust 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

An EU flag with the logos of online companies like Facebook, Instagram and Youtube are seen

What impact will the EU's Digital Services Act have?

What impact will the EU's Digital Services Act have?

PoliticsAugust 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Ethiopian migrants run from Yemen towards the border with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage