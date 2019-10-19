 British MPs approve delay to Brexit deal decision | News | DW | 19.10.2019

News

British MPs approve delay to Brexit deal decision

The UK's House of Commons has voted in favor of an amendment that effectively forces Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request a second Brexit extension. The vote on his revised EU exit deal has been postponed.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British MPs dealt a major blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's last-minute Brexit deal on Saturday by approving an amendment that delays Brexit until legislation related to the country's European Union withdrawal is passed.

Lawmakers decided by 322 to 306 votes to support the measure tabled by longstanding MP and former cabinet minister Oliver Letwin.

The amendment postpones a decision on whether to back Johnson's revised Brexit deal and effectively forces him to request a second extension to the country's departure from the EU to stop Britain from crashing out of the bloc on October 31 without a deal.

Read more: 'After Brexit it'll get worse than Brexit,' say British writers

Watch video 00:33

Johnson refuses to delay Brexit

Boris remains defiant

The decision is a huge setback to Johnson, who defiantly told MPs immediately after the vote that he was “not daunted or dismayed” by the result and that he believes he can still command "overwhelming" support for the new EU divorce plan.

He said the government would introduce the legislation required by the amendment next week.

I will "not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so," Johnson added.

The main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn responded that "the prime minister must now comply with the law" and request an extension to Brexit until January..

A rare weekend sitting of the British Parliament

MPs were due to vote on Johnson's new Brexit deal but Letwin's amendment put a spanner in the works

Last month, MPs approved legislation that explicitly forces Johnson to send the delay letter to the EU if his Brexit deal is not approved by Saturday.

Some MPs speculated that Johnson would request the extension by 2200 UTC on Saturday but may stipulate that it would only take effect if parliament does not approve his deal by the end of the month.

Contempt of court?

If he does not write the letter, Johnson can expect to find himself in contempt of court. A government lawyer earlier told a Scottish court that Johnson would comply with the law.

A spokesperson for the European Commission, meanwhile, responded on Twitter to parliament's decision.

The commission "takes note of the vote in the House of Commons today on the so-called Letwin Amendment meaning that the Withdrawal Agreement itself was not put to vote today," spokeswoman Mina Andreeva wrote.

"It will be for the UK government to inform us about the next steps as soon as possible."

Read more: Tea and royalty: What do Germans really think of Brits?

Brexit drama persists

Johnson struck a revised divorce deal with Brussels on Thursday, nearly three-and-a-half years after Britain voted 52-48% to leave the European project.

His predecessor, Theresa May, failed on three occasions to get her deal passed by Parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the new Brexit deal risks jobs, workers' rights and the environment

Lawmakers had been called to work for the first time on a Saturday since the 1982 Falklands War to debate and approve Johnson's deal. That vote, which most analysts said would be tight, will now likely take place on Monday.

Some MPs speculated that Johnson's deal may just be 6-8 MPs short of approval.

As Parliament delayed approval of the new deal, tens of thousands of people rallied in central London calling for a 'final say' vote on whether to quit the bloc.

mm/jlw (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

