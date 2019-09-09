 British lawmaker Vaz faces suspension over drug scandal | News | DW | 28.10.2019

News

British lawmaker Vaz faces suspension over drug scandal

Labour MP Keith Vaz was caught on tape expressing a willingness to purchase cocaine for men posing as male prostitutes who were conducting a sting. A committee found he had damaged the reputation of the House of Commons.

Keith Vaz arrives as Labour Party HQ

A parliamentary committee on Monday recommended a six-month suspension for Labour Member of Parliament (MP) Keith Vaz over a drug scandal.

The committee found that he has caused "significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons," after he was caught on tape offering to procure cocaine for people posing as male escorts in August 2016.

The committee described Vaz as "evasive" during their investigations. 

"This is a very serious breach of the (Code of Conduct)," the committee said. "We recommend that the House should suspend Mr Vaz from its service for six months."

'Apparent willingness'

Vaz has claimed amnesia, saying he has no recollection of the evening. However, the committee said that audio evidence shows he was familiar with the men and expressed interest in procuring illegal narcotics. 

"The audio-recording contains evidence of Mr Vaz's apparent willingness to purchase controlled drugs for others to use," the committee report said, citing the parliamentary commissioner for standard's findings.

More to follow...

Read more: Will the UK hold snap elections?

A profile image of Keith Vaz

Keith Vaz has denied having any recollection of the incident

