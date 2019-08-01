 British family drowns in hotel swimming pool in Costa del Sol | News | DW | 25.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

British family drowns in hotel swimming pool in Costa del Sol

A father and his two children have been found dead in a swimming pool in Spain. A faulty pool pump may have led to the family drowning while on vacation on Christmas Eve.

Swimming Pool In Tenerife (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/N. Economou)

Three members of a British family were found dead in a swimming pool on Tuesday while on vacation in Spain, authorities said.

Police arrived on the scene in Mijas, near Malaga in Andalusia, after receiving a phone call, to find the bodies of a 53-year-old-man and his children, who were nine and 16.

"The officers discovered that the three ... had died and nothing could be done to save them," local authorities said in a statement.

The father and the 16-year-old boy reportedly jumped into the pool to save the nine-year-old, after the younger girl started drowning, according to local media. A malfunctioning pool pump may have played a part in the accident.

An autopsy has yet to determine the cause of death. The management of the apartment complex offered their condolences, according to British newspaper The Sun.

“Management at Club La Costa World resort would like to offer is heartfelt condolences to the family affected by the loss of three family members on December 24 2019," they said.

“The guests were found unresponsive in one of the resort’s pools. First response teams and emergency services attended and administered first aid," they added.

The child's mother was apparently one of those who raised the alarm. The family had planned a holiday in the sun over Christmas.

Watch video 01:31

Several dead after boat capsizes on Danube

ed/aw (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Storm Elsa devastates southern Europe, five dead

Storm Elsa has caused at least five deaths and major destruction in Spain, Portugal and southern France. The region is bracing for another storm over the weekend. (20.12.2019)  

Southern Spain: The European drugs gateway

European seaports in Spain, the Netherlands and Germany are the destinations of choice for drug dealers importing cocaine, hashish and methamphetamine. Anabel Hernandez reports. (22.11.2019)  

Next time you fly for vacation, buy your right to pollute

Tourism has a growing impact on the climate — particularly with regard to flights. Many aviation companies offer an option to offset carbon emissions. But where does that money go, and how effective is this contribution? (06.06.2018)  

WWW links

https://elpais.com/politica/2019/12/24/actualidad/1577209129_053471.html

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10617398/brit-family-drown-costa-del-sol-resort-swimming/

Audios and videos on the topic

Sister of drowning victim teaches swimming in Bangladesh  

Several dead after boat capsizes on Danube  

Related content

Deutschland 40-Jähriger stößt in Frankfurt Mutter und Kind vor Zug - Achtjähriger stirbt

Opinion: 'Let's hope it wasn't a foreigner' 01.08.2019

Germany is in shock after a child was killed at Frankfurt's central train station. When tragedies like these happen, people in the country with migrant backgrounds are particularly affected, says DW's Erkan Arikan.

Berlinale 2019 Film Der Nachtportier

Nazisploitation or arthouse cinema? Charlotte Rampling's taboo-breaking roles 13.02.2019

As Charlotte Rampling receives an Honorary Golden Bear at the Berlinale, here's a closer look at the British actress known for "The Look" — and for starring in a film depicting a sadomasochistic Nazi love relationship.

Spanien Rettungsaktion in Totalan | Kind in Brunnen gestürzt

Spain's vast network of illegal wells exposed after death of toddler 01.02.2019

The death of a Spanish toddler who fell into an illegal borehole has put the country's water crisis in the spotlight. It's estimated that there are more than 1 million illegal wells in Spain.

Advertisement