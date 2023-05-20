  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit in Japan
Greece votes
Martin Amis pictured in 2015
Martin Amis' publisher Penguin Books said the novelist "leaves a towering legacy and an indelible mark on the British cultural landscape"Image: Alejandro Garcia/epa/dpa/picture alliance
SocietyUnited Kingdom

British author Martin Amis dies aged 73

1 hour ago

The renowned author had been suffering from cancer of the esophagus and died at his home in Florida.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RcVL

Celebrated British novelist Martin Amis died at his Florida home at the age of 73 on Friday. His passing was confirmed by his publisher Penguin Books in a post on Twitter on Saturday.

"We are devastated at the death of our author and friend, Martin Amis. Our thoughts are with all his family and loved ones, especially his children and wife Isabel. He leaves a towering legacy and an indelible mark on the British cultural landscape, and will be missed enormously," Penguin Books UK said.

Amis' battle with esophageal cancer

The New York Times earlier reported on the novelist's passing at his home in Lake Worth, Florida, quoting his wife, Isabel Fonseca, as saying that he succumbed to cancer of the esophagus.

Amis was the author of 14 novels, with some of his best-known works being "Money," "The Information" and "London Fields," along with his 2000 memoir, "Experience."

His first book, "The Rachel Papers" was published when he was 23.

Amis rose to prominence during the mid-1980s and 1990s and is considered to have redefined British fiction. His literary contemporaries at the time included his closest friend — the late Christopher Hitchens, Ian McEwan and Salman Rushdie.

In a 2020 interview with The New York Times, Amis said, "We read literature to have a good time. Not an easy time, necessarily, but not a hard time and not a bad time."

Amis is survived by his wife Isabel Fonseca and their two daughters, along with three children from a previous marriage.

kb/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian Wagner Group mercenary walks through rubble in Bakhmut

Ukraine: Bakhmut captured, Russian Defense Ministry claims

Conflicts55 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents of Nyamukubi walk through the rubble after heavy flooding in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Thousands missing after deadly DR Congo floods

Thousands missing after deadly DR Congo floods

Catastrophe14 hours ago02:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Law and Justice3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Woman holding German and Turkish passports into the camera

Dual citizenship in Germany set to become easier

Dual citizenship in Germany set to become easier

Society8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Headquarters of Republican People's Party in Istanbul

Turkish elections: 'Hope springs eternal'

Turkish elections: 'Hope springs eternal'

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iraqi people stage a protest against the depreciation of the local currency, the dinar, against the US dollar, at Tahrir square in Baghdad.

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

Business5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

ConflictsMay 19, 202302:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

A sniffer dog along with a soldier looking a plant in a jungle

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

CatastropheMay 18, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage