 British author Johny Pitts wins Leipzig Book Award | Books | DW | 09.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Books

British author Johny Pitts wins Leipzig Book Award

The Leipzig Book Award for European Understanding, one of the most important awards in Germany, honors Pitts' "Afropean: Notes from Black Europe."

Author Johny Pitts

Author Johny Pitts

British television presenter, writer and photographer Johny Pitts has won the Leipzig Book Award for European Understanding 2021 for Afropean: Notes from Black Europe, the city of Leipzig announced on Tuesday.

Pitts' book combines reportage and essays and aims show "the everyday Black experience, and tries to normalize rather than exoticize Blackness in Europe," he told DW's Arts.21. 

Book cover: Afropäisch. Eine Reise durch das schwarze Europa by Johny Pitts

The book was translated into German by Helmut Dierlamm

A search for an Afropean identity

The son of a working-class mother from Sheffield and an African American soul singer from New York, Pitts documents in Afropean his search for a European post-colonial identity. 

He traveled around the metropolises of the continent — a journey including an exploration of James Baldwin's Paris, a meeting with Ghanaian Rastafarians in Berlin and a visit to the former Patrice Lumumba University in Moscow. Alongside depictions of the everyday lives of musicians, activists, restaurant owners and simple workers, Pitts weaves in stories of Afropean writers like Dumas the Elder and Pushkin throughout the book.

The term Afropean is gaining popularity among Europe's Black diaspora, as it "can explain a kind of pluralism in a single word," says Pitts, who calls for teaching colonialism in schools to develop a better understanding of the structural injustices still in place today.

"When I'm criticizing Europe, I want Europe to be a better place," he says.

The Leipzig Book Award for European Understanding

First awarded in 1994, the Leipzig Book Award for European Understanding is one of the most important literary awards in Germany. It is endowed with €20,000 ($24,210).

Last year's winner was Russian-American journalist, author, translator and activist Masha Gessen.

The prize is to be handed out at the opening of the Leipzig Book Fair on May 26, 2021. The fair usually takes place in March, but has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Watch video 06:36

Afropean: In search of identity

DW recommends

Leipzig Book Fair opens with prize for European understanding

The prestigious Leipzig Book Prize for European Understanding will be awarded to Mathias Énard at the opening of the Leipzig Book Fair. His winning novel is said to build bridges between Europe and the Middle East.  

Cartarescu wins Leipzig Book Award for 'universal' novel

Mircea Cartarescu is the winner of this year's Leipzig Book Award for European Understanding. His trilogy "Blinding" ventures into the world of the surreal and reveals the absurdities of communism in Romania.  

In Leipzig, a poet, historian and translator win big

One of Germany's largest cultural events, the Leipzig Book Fair has kicked off, with 2,200 exhibitors set to attend the four-day event. For the first time, the fair honored a poet with its annual fiction prize.  

Advertisement

Film

Europäischer Filmpreis | DRUK | DER RAUSCH

2020 European Film Awards turn a challenge into an opportunity

Like many films festivals, Europe's equivalent of the Oscars will also be held digitally in 2020. Organizers say it's a chance to try new things.  

Books

Author Johny Pitts

British author Johny Pitts wins Leipzig Book Award

The Leipzig Book Award for European Understanding, one of the most important awards in Germany, honors Pitts' "Afropean: Notes from Black Europe."  

Music

Liraz Charhi

An Israeli singer's secret collaboration with Iranians

Subversive diplomacy: Israeli singer and actress Liraz Charhi has recorded her latest album in a secret collaboration with Iranian artists.  

Arts

Land art portrait of Beethoven by Dario Gambarin

Land art portraits: Ludwig van Beethoven and more

Artist Dario Gambarin has created a huge depiction of the composer Beethoven in a field in northern Italy. Check out his other land art works.  

Digital Culture

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test | Carbon

Testing photo editing apps: "Carbon for iOS"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Carbon for iOS".  