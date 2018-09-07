 British Airways receives record fine for passenger data breach | News | DW | 08.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

British Airways receives record fine for passenger data breach

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office has slapped British Airways with a massive fine over a data breach that saw customer credit card data get stolen. It is the largest fine the office has ever handed out.

UK British Airways und Air France streichen Flüge nach Teheran (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Augstein)

British Airways has been fined 183.4 million pounds ($229.7 million, €205 million) by the United Kingdom's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) after computer hackers stole customer data last year, according to its parent company International Airlines Group (IAG).

IAG said in a statement on Monday that the ICO intended to issue the penalty, which equated to 1.5% of its worldwide turnover for 2017, under the UK Data Protection Act.

The ICO said the penalty was the biggest it had ever handed out and the fine was the first to be made public under new rules.

British Airways revealed in September 2018 that computer hackers had carried out a "sophisticated, malicious criminal attack" on the airline's website and app and obtained the credit card details of some 380,000 customers were stolen 

The airline promised to "fully reimburse" affected customers and took out full-page advertisements in British newspapers to apologize for the cyberattack.

IAG's other four airlines — Aer Lingus, Iberia, Level and Vueling — were not affected by the hack.

Watch video 01:10

Boeing aid offer rejected by some family members of crash victims

'Surprised and disappointed'

Willie Walsh, IAG's chief executive, said on Monday that British Airways would be making representations to the ICO in relation to the proposed fine. 

"We intend to take all appropriate steps to defend the airline's position vigorously, including making any necessary appeals," Willie Walsh, IAG's chief executive, said. 

Alex Cruz, the chairman and CEO of British Airways, said he was "surprised and disappointed in this initial finding from the ICO."

"British Airways responded quickly to a criminal act to steal customers' data. We found no evidence of fraud/fraudulent activities on accounts linked to the theft."

Hacking airlines

Airlines have become frequent targets for cyberattacks in recent years due to their hyperconnected service models that allow passengers to easily book and pay for flights.

Passengers also have to include passport data and credit card information when booking a flight online.

In 2016, there were about 1,000 cyberattacks per month reported by airlines in 2016, according to figures released by the European Aviation Safety Agency.

  • Airport airlines Qantas (S. Barbour/Getty Images)

    Airline logos: colorful, stark and striking

    Qantas

    The plane tails of Australia's national airline Qantas are embellished with a stylized kangaroo, hence the nickname "the Flying Kangaroo!" Even from a far distance, it's easy to tell which continent the plane comes from. After all, kangaroos only exist in Australia. This animal has become a sort of national logo, appearing not only on planes but also on Australia's coat of arms and currency.

  • KLM airplane (AFP/Getty Images/R. de Waal)

    Airline logos: colorful, stark and striking

    KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

    In contrast to its Australian counterpart, the logo of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is more factual. The abstract symbol of a crown in combination with the three letters KLM leaves no doubt as to which country this plane comes from. And that's what logos are all about.

  • a Germania A320 plane from Gambia bird takes off (flickr/Transport Pixels)

    Airline logos: colorful, stark and striking

    Gambia Bird

    The tiny West African state is a paradise for birds and their friends. More than 500 different kinds of birds live in the Gambia. Tourists don't even need to take birdwatching trips because many birds can be spotted in hotel gardens — they're just everywhere! Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Gambian national airline went for a bird as its logo when it was founded in 2012. Service ceased in 2014.

  • Airlines logo showing a smiling Eskimo face on the tails of Alaska Airline airplanes (Reuters)

    Airline logos: colorful, stark and striking

    Alaska Airlines

    The Seattle-based airline has proved its creativity on several occasions during its 90-year-long history. The company was among the first airlines to sell tickets online and to offer online and automatic check-ins. Like its name, the logo of the airline refers to Alaska and its indigenous inhabitants, the Inuit.

  • A Boeing 747-286BM belonging to Iran Air in flight (Konstantin von Wedelstaedt)

    Airline logos: colorful, stark and striking

    Iran Air

    A trade embargo and political tensions between 1980 and 2016 made it hard for Iran's state airline with headquarters at Tehran's Mehrabad airport to modernize its planes. But maybe the "homa," the mythological bird used in the logo, came to the rescue of the airline. According to Persian mythology, "homa" is believed to bring luck and joy while living its life entirely in the sky.

  • An Air Tanzania plane on the runway (flickr/stevesaviation)

    Airline logos: colorful, stark and striking

    Air Tanzania

    Over the years Tanzania's national airline has also had to face numerous challenges. Sometimes its fleet was in the air, sometimes not, and the airline's owners also frequently changed. It's certainly not the fault of the giraffe logo. The world's tallest animal looks so friendly and inviting on the plane;what passenger could say no to stepping onboard for a trip to Mount Kilimanjaro?

  • Lufthansa presents its new design (picture-alliance/dpa/Lufthansa)

    Airline logos: colorful, stark and striking

    Takeoff into the future

    A crane has served as the logo of Germany's largest airline since 1918. Some types of cranes cover enormous distances when they migrate, but others are considered pests due to their enormous appetites. Lufhansa is now flying into the future with a new logo design. The symbol will be the same, but the colors will change. Goodbye yellow and gray, hello simple white and blue!

    Author: Conny Paul (ad)


dv/rc (AFP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

When will flying turn green?

Flying has an impact on the climate and everyone should use planes responsibly — that’s what even airlines say now. "Flight shaming" is making a difference, as our reporter Andreas Spaeth found out. (03.07.2019)  

Lufthansa and global airlines avoid Iranian airspace

A host of major carriers are rerouting flights away from the Strait of Hormuz after a US reconnaissance drone was shot down in the area. Airlines fear being mistakenly attacked. (21.06.2019)  

BA promises to 'fully reimburse' victims of data theft

British Airways has released details of a recent theft of customer data from its website and mobile app. The company says that around 380,000 financial transactions were compromised and passengers would be compensated. (07.09.2018)  

Airline logos: colorful, stark and striking

The large, often stylized logos on airplane tails allow you to immediately recognize the airline when you spot a plane. Many use birds in their designs, but all companies want to let you know where they are based. (07.02.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Boeing aid offer rejected by some family members of crash victims  

Related content

Großbritannien London Rolltreppe mit British Airways Werbung

BA promises to 'fully reimburse' victims of data theft 07.09.2018

British Airways has released details of a recent theft of customer data from its website and mobile app. The company says that around 380,000 financial transactions were compromised and passengers would be compensated.

Concorde

Remembering Concorde, 50 years on 01.03.2019

The name alone conjures images of glamor, prestige and above all, speed. Fifty years after its maiden flight, Concorde still captures the imagination, even though the supersonic plane has been out of service for years.

UK British Airways und Air France streichen Flüge nach Teheran

British Airways, Air France to halt flights to Tehran 24.08.2018

British Airways and Air France have said they will halt direct flights to Iran starting in September. The move comes months after US President Donald Trump announced plans to reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

Advertisement