British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe leaves Iran after nearly six years detention

UK aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is leaving Iran, according to her local Labour constituency MP, Tulip Siddiq. The MP wrote in a Twitter post that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was heading home.

"Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home," Siddiq's post read.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held by Iran since 2016, and had been convicted for trying to overthrow the government.

Iranian state-owned news network Press TV also reported that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been "handed over" to the British government after "serving a jail term for espionage."

On Monday Siddiq posted on social media that Zaghari-Ratcliffe's passport had been returned.

Another British-Iranian citizen, Anousheh Ashouri, held since 2019 for espionage, is also understood to have been released, according to Reuters news agency, citing their lawyer, Hojjat Kermani.

