British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe leaves Iran after nearly six years detention

The local MP of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said the detained aid worker is "on her way home." Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held by Iran since 2016 after being convicted of espionage, a charge she has denied.
UK aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is leaving Iran, according to her local Labour constituency MP, Tulip Siddiq. The MP wrote in a Twitter post that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was heading home.
"Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home," Siddiq's post read.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held by Iran since 2016, and had been convicted for trying to overthrow the government.
Iranian state-owned news network Press TV also reported that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been "handed over" to the British government after "serving a jail term for espionage."
On Monday Siddiq posted on social media that Zaghari-Ratcliffe's passport had been returned.
Another British-Iranian citizen, Anousheh Ashouri, held since 2019 for espionage, is also understood to have been released, according to Reuters news agency, citing their lawyer, Hojjat Kermani.
