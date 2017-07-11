British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe heads home after being held in Iran for six years

UK aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is leaving Iran, according to her local Labour constituency MP, Tulip Siddiq. The MP wrote in a Twitter post that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was heading home.

"Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home," Siddiq's post read.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held by Iran since 2016, and had been convicted for trying to overthrow the government.

Iranian media reports Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been 'handed over'

Iranian state-owned news network Press TV also reported that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been "handed over" to the British government after "serving a jail term for espionage."

On Monday Siddiq posted on social media that Zaghari-Ratcliffe's passport had been returned.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran's airport in April 2016 and convicted of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government. She, along with her supporters and human rights groups, have denied these allegations.

The aid worker was sentenced to an extra 12 months in prison in 2021, on charges of spreading "propaganda against the system" after it emerged she had participated in a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009.

Another British-Iranian citizen, Anousheh Ashouri, held since 2019 for espionage, is also understood to have been released, according to Reuters news agency, citing their lawyer, Hojjat Kermani.

