SocietyUnited Kingdom

Britain's King Charles undergoes treatment for cancer

Alyona Murashova
February 6, 2024

The announcement comes less than 18 months after the coronation. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the disease was discovered during a hospital procedure last week. King Charles is said to be positive about the diagnosis.

